Inside Pulkit Samrat-Kriti Kharbanda's 'Unconventional' Haldi Ceremony

By: Sachin T | March 24, 2024

Actors Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda got married on March 15 in a grand ceremony in Manesar, Delhi

The couple got married in the presence of their close friends and family members and they have now been sharing pictures from their pre-wedding festivities

Pulkit and Kriti opted for a "unconventional" haldi, in their own words, and the guests were seen applying multani mitti on them

"Hamari haldi thodi unconventional thi. Haldi ki ek chutki for Sagan in a pack of Multani mitti, created especially for pulkit and I, keeping our skin in mind coz bride and groom have to glow na," Kriti explained

While Pulkit looked handsome in a yellow kurta with abstract design, Kriti looked radiant in an orange sharara set

"Big props to the person who held me back while the others threw pulkit into the pool. I’m grateful!" Kriti quipped

The haldi ceremony was definitely a fun affair, and the photos are proof

Pulkit was also seen dancing his heart out to the beats of dhol and he made for one happy groom on his special day

