Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda 'Slide' Into Married Life In New Pics From Reception

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 23, 2024
On Saturday, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda shared new photos from their wedding reception on their social media.
Photo Via Instagram
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda can be seen beaming while going down a slide at their reception in Delhi.
Pulkit Samrat shared pictures and wrote, "Right here, right now’s all we got! #Mr&Mrs."
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda got married on March 15, 2024 in Delhi.
Kriti Kharbanda wrote "Sliding into holy matrimony! The boyfriend became the husband last week, and to wrap up our celebrations he gave me the best gift I could possibly imagine! A SLIDE! yes a SLIDE! Let that sink innnn! #besthusbandever."
Pulkit Samrat wore a black waistcoat with sequin detailing over a white shirt. He also added a black blazer.
Kriti Kharbanda wore a strapless floral white gown and wore red chooda along with it.
