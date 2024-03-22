Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda Dance Their Hearts Out At Sangeet In Delhi

By: Shefali Fernandes | March 22, 2024
Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda tied the knot in Delhi on March 15, 2024.
On Friday, Kriti and Pulkit took to Instagram to share a joint post about their sangeet function.
The newlyweds wrote in the caption, “The sangeet was probably the most epic celebration! There weren’t any sides, just one big happy family coming together to celebrate their two kids! The Samrats and Kharbandas were the perfect team.”
Pulkit Samrat donned a black bandhgala with sequinned motifs from Rahul Mishra.
Kriti Kharbanda was seen wearing a blue lehenga by Kresha Bajaj.
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were seen dancing their hearts out at their sangeet function in Delhi.
Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda started dating in 2019.
Thanks For Reading!