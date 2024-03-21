Actors Who Are Followers Of Sadhguru: From Kangana Ranaut To Will Smith

By: Sachin T | March 21, 2024
Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, popularly known as just Sadhguru, has amassed millions of devotees not just in India, but across the globe. A number of celebs too follow the principles of Sadhguru, including Indian actors like Kangana Ranaut and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, as well as Hollywood stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Will Smith
Kangana Ranaut is an ardent follower of Sadhguru and as the spiritual leader underwent a brain surgery recently, the actress stated that she felt as if God himself had collapsed
Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been a staunch devotee of Sadhguru for several years now, and she is often seen taking time out of her busy schedule and unwinding at his ashram in Coimbatore
During his 2022 visit to India, Will Smith was seen meeting and spending a day with Sadhguru. "I have been following him for a while. I want my family to meet spiritual people, to start interacting with people who are not hooked on the material world," the actor had said
Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio is also a follower of Sadhguru and in 2019, he was even seen supporting the Cauvery Calling campaign by Isha Foundation
Ram Charan and Upasana too have been spotted visiting the spiritual guru on several occasions. Post his surgery, Upasana also posted a message which read, "Get well soon. Faith is as equally important as science"
Juhi Chawla makes sure to be present at Sadhguru's ashram on every important occasion. In 2015, she had even hosted a special segment with him in which he answered questions about love and life
Mouni Roy is an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva and also of Sadhguru. Post her wedding, the actress was seen visiting his ashram and seeking his blessings for her new life
