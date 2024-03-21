'Felt God Has Collapsed': Kangana Ranaut Breaks Down After Sadhguru's Brain Surgery, Says 'Head Is Spinning'

Actress Kangana Ranaut, who is ardent follower of Sadhguru, is shocked beyond words as he underwent a brain surgery recently. On Wednesday, the actress penned a heartwrenching note praying for the recovery of her guru and stated that she felt as if God himself had collapsed.

Kangana took to her X handle and shared her thoughts with her fans and fellow devotees of Sadhguru and wrote, "Today when I saw Sadhguru ji lay on ICU bed I was suddenly hit by the mortal nature of his existence, before this it never occurred to me that he is bones, blood, flesh just like us."

Today when I saw Sadhguru ji lay on ICU bed I was suddenly hit by the mortal nature of his existence, before this it never occurred to me that he is bones, blood, flesh just like us. I felt God has collapsed, I felt earth has shifted, sky has abandoned me, I feel my head… — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 20, 2024

She went on to say, "I felt God has collapsed, I felt earth has shifted, sky has abandoned me, I feel my head spinning, I can’t make sense of this reality and choose not to believe this but then suddenly I break down."

"Today millions of people (devotees) share my grief, I want to share my pain with you all, I am not able to contain it. He better be fine or sun won’t rise, earth won’t move. This moment hangs lifeless and still," she added.

On Wednesday, a video on Sadhguru's social media handle showed the spiritual leader on a hospital bed and doctors stated that there was a "massive bleeding" in his brain, which had to be operated immediately.

A statement from the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital mentioned, "The surgery was carried out on March 17 to remove bleeding in the skull. Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post surgery."

Sadhguru also stated, "The hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something but found nothing -- totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up."

Kangana has been a follower of Sadhguru for several years now, and she is often seen spending time at the Isha Foundation ashram in Coimbatore and practicing the teachings of the spiritual guru.