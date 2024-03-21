Sadhguru Health Updates: ‘Sadhguru is healing himself,’ Says Doctor After Surgery



Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, who underwent emergency brain surgery at Apollo Hospital in Delhi on Wednesday, is reported to be "recovering well" by doctors.

In a video statement released by the Isha Foundation on social media, Dr. Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant Neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, stated that Sadhguru had been experiencing severe headaches for the past four weeks. Despite his health condition, the spiritual leader continued with his schedule and activities, including conducting the nightlong MahaShivRatri celebrations on 8 March.

Sadhguru's headache worsened after a week. Upon Dr. Suri's advice, Sadhguru underwent an urgent MRI, which revealed a significant brain bleed.

Neurologist Dr. Vinit Suri of @HospitalsApollo gives an update about Sadhguru’s recent Brain Surgery.



A few days ago, Sadhguru underwent brain surgery after life-threatening bleeding in the brain. Sadhguru is recovering very well, and the team of doctors who performed the… pic.twitter.com/UpwfPtAN7p — Isha Foundation (@ishafoundation) March 20, 2024

Although the doctor recommended immediate hospitalisation, Sadhguru chose to attend events, stating, "I have never missed a single meeting in my last 40 years."

Subsequently, on 17 March, Sadhguru's neurological status deteriorated.

Following this, Dr. Vinit Suri, along with Dr. Pranav Kumar, Dr. Sudheer Tyagi, and Dr. S. Chatterjee, performed brain surgery on Sadhguru.

According to Dr. Suri, "Sadhguru has shown steady progress, and his brain, body, and vital parameters have improved to normal levels. His recovery has been much better than expected."

Dr. Suri mentioned that Sadhguru is healing himself, in addition to the medical measures instituted by the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals.

On Wednesday, Sadhguru posted a video on his Instagram account from his hospital bed, stating, "The Apollo hospital neurosurgeons cut through my skull to try and find something but found nothing -- totally empty. So they gave up and patched it up. Here I am in Delhi with the patched-up skull but no damaged brain."