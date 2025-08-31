 Andhra Pradesh: Devotees Celebrating Ganesha Visarjan Tossed Into Air As Drunk Driver Ploughs Scorpio Car Into Them In Paderu, 2 Dead, 3 Injured; Video
Andhra Pradesh: Devotees Celebrating Ganesha Visarjan Tossed Into Air As Drunk Driver Ploughs Scorpio Car Into Them In Paderu, 2 Dead, 3 Injured; Video

The chilling moment was captured on camera, which clearly shows devotees joyfully dancing in circles while others stood nearby, when suddenly the SUV ploughed through the crowd.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 10:43 PM IST
article-image
Andhra Pradesh: The speeding Scorpio on the right and the injured people on the left | X/ @SanjuJournalist

In a horrifying incident from Andhra Pradesh’s Alluri District, tragedy struck during a Ganesh procession at Chintalaveedhi in Paderu Mandal when a speeding Scorpio rammed into devotees celebrating the festival.

The chilling moment was captured on camera, which clearly shows devotees joyfully dancing in circles while others stood nearby, when suddenly the Scorpio ploughed through the crowd. The impact was so severe that some devotees were flung into the air, while others were crushed under the vehicle.

Watch The Horrifying Video Here:

The accident left two people dead on the spot and three young men critically injured, who are now undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital. Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with panic spreading among the large gathering of devotees cried for help.

According to local reports, the driver of the Scorpio was allegedly intoxicated at the time of the incident. Villagers, enraged by his reckless actions, caught hold of him immediately after the crash and thrashed him before handing him over to the authorities. However, it still remains unclear whether an FIR has been officially registered against him in connection with the case.

Another Tragic Incident In Turrputallul village

In a separate tragic incident in Turrputallul village of Narasapuram Mandal, West Godavari district, a tractor rushed towards a group of devotees, leaving four people dead on the spot. Two youths sustained grievous injuries and are undergoing treatment.

