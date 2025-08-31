On Camera: Students Narrowly Escape Death As Lightning Strikes College Grounds In UP's Basti

A group of students playing at Kisan Degree College campus had a miraculous escape on Sunday morning when lightning struck dangerously close to them during heavy rainfall, sending them scrambling for safety.

The dramatic incident, which was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media, shows several shirtless boys playing on the college field despite the downpour when a massive bolt of lightning suddenly strikes a nearby tree with a thunderous crack.

Eyewitnesses described the terrifying moment when the lightning bolt hit the campus with a deafening bang, startling everyone in the vicinity. The children, who had been enjoying their game despite the rain, immediately ran for cover as the electrical discharge lit up the area.

The viral footage shows the exact moment the lightning strikes, followed by the children's panicked but swift reaction to flee to safety. Remarkably, all the youngsters managed to escape unharmed, though they came perilously close to disaster.

Locals reported smelling smoke and a strong, acrid odour following the lightning strike. The students later admitted they had been fortunate, saying that if they had been just a few steps closer to the tree, the outcome could have been catastrophic.

Following the incident, the meteorological department has issued fresh warnings to the public about the dangers of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Officials have specifically advised people to avoid open spaces, trees, and electrical poles during thunderstorms with lightning activity.