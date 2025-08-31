 On Camera: Students Narrowly Escape Death As Lightning Strikes College Grounds In UP's Basti
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaOn Camera: Students Narrowly Escape Death As Lightning Strikes College Grounds In UP's Basti

On Camera: Students Narrowly Escape Death As Lightning Strikes College Grounds In UP's Basti

The viral footage shows the exact moment the lightning strikes, followed by the children's panicked but swift reaction to flee to safety. Remarkably, all the youngsters managed to escape unharmed, though they came perilously close to disaster.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 09:31 PM IST
article-image

A group of students playing at Kisan Degree College campus had a miraculous escape on Sunday morning when lightning struck dangerously close to them during heavy rainfall, sending them scrambling for safety.

The dramatic incident, which was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media, shows several shirtless boys playing on the college field despite the downpour when a massive bolt of lightning suddenly strikes a nearby tree with a thunderous crack.

Eyewitnesses described the terrifying moment when the lightning bolt hit the campus with a deafening bang, startling everyone in the vicinity. The children, who had been enjoying their game despite the rain, immediately ran for cover as the electrical discharge lit up the area.

The viral footage shows the exact moment the lightning strikes, followed by the children's panicked but swift reaction to flee to safety. Remarkably, all the youngsters managed to escape unharmed, though they came perilously close to disaster.

FPJ Shorts
Central Railway Flags Off 50th Locomotive With Indigenous KAVACH Safety System
Central Railway Flags Off 50th Locomotive With Indigenous KAVACH Safety System
PM Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism Issue In Talks With Chinese President Xi Jinping At SCO Summit - VIDEO
PM Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism Issue In Talks With Chinese President Xi Jinping At SCO Summit - VIDEO
Allu Arjun Issues FIRST Statement After Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam's Death At 94: 'Her Love, Wisdom, & Presence Will Be Missed'
Allu Arjun Issues FIRST Statement After Grandmother Allu Kanakaratnam's Death At 94: 'Her Love, Wisdom, & Presence Will Be Missed'
Heartbreaking! Lando Norris Sits In Dismay After Being Forced To Retire In Dutch Grand Prix Due To Smoke Emanating From His Vehicle; Pic
Heartbreaking! Lando Norris Sits In Dismay After Being Forced To Retire In Dutch Grand Prix Due To Smoke Emanating From His Vehicle; Pic
Read Also
17 Students Narrowly Escape Death As Schoolbus Turns Into Fireball After Short Circuit In UP's...
article-image

Locals reported smelling smoke and a strong, acrid odour following the lightning strike. The students later admitted they had been fortunate, saying that if they had been just a few steps closer to the tree, the outcome could have been catastrophic.

Following the incident, the meteorological department has issued fresh warnings to the public about the dangers of thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Officials have specifically advised people to avoid open spaces, trees, and electrical poles during thunderstorms with lightning activity.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

On Camera: Students Narrowly Escape Death As Lightning Strikes College Grounds In UP's Basti

On Camera: Students Narrowly Escape Death As Lightning Strikes College Grounds In UP's Basti

PM Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism Issue In Talks With Chinese President Xi Jinping At SCO Summit...

PM Modi Raises Cross-Border Terrorism Issue In Talks With Chinese President Xi Jinping At SCO Summit...

PM Modi To Host Dinner For NDA MPs Ahead Of Vice-Presidential Election: Sources

PM Modi To Host Dinner For NDA MPs Ahead Of Vice-Presidential Election: Sources

PM Modi Rides Xi Jinping's Favourite Hongqi L5 Car: Know The Features Of This 'Made In China'...

PM Modi Rides Xi Jinping's Favourite Hongqi L5 Car: Know The Features Of This 'Made In China'...

Punjab News: Red Alert Issued, Very Heavy Rains Warning In Next 48 Hours

Punjab News: Red Alert Issued, Very Heavy Rains Warning In Next 48 Hours