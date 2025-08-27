 17 Students Narrowly Escape Death As Schoolbus Turns Into Fireball After Short Circuit In UP's Meerut - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia17 Students Narrowly Escape Death As Schoolbus Turns Into Fireball After Short Circuit In UP's Meerut - VIDEO

17 Students Narrowly Escape Death As Schoolbus Turns Into Fireball After Short Circuit In UP's Meerut - VIDEO

The fire reportedly started after a loud sound was heard from the vehicle. Upon receiving information about the incident, fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and successfully brought the blaze under control.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
article-image

A school bus carrying 17 students caught fire on Wednesday afternoon in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh, but all passengers escaped safely thanks to the driver's quick response.

The incident occurred in the Partapur police station area when the bus was returning from St. Patrick's School to drop children at their homes. The vehicle was carrying the driver, a helper, and 17 students when the fire broke out.

According to reports, the driver immediately stopped the vehicle after noticing smoke emanating from the bus, allowing everyone on board to evacuate safely before the flames engulfed the vehicle completely.

Dramatic footage circulating on social media shows the bus transformed into a massive fireball.

FPJ Shorts
Karate Kid: Legends OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch Jackie Chan's Latest Film
Karate Kid: Legends OTT Release Date- When & Where To Watch Jackie Chan's Latest Film
Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Clicks Picture With His Rumoured Girlfriend Akriti Agarwal On Account Of Ganesh Chaturthi
Indian Cricketer Prithvi Shaw Clicks Picture With His Rumoured Girlfriend Akriti Agarwal On Account Of Ganesh Chaturthi
'Farak Nahin Padta': Mohammed Shami Unfazed By Allegations Against Him Amid Troubled Marriage With Hasin Jahan; Video
'Farak Nahin Padta': Mohammed Shami Unfazed By Allegations Against Him Amid Troubled Marriage With Hasin Jahan; Video
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Uddhav Thackeray & Family Visit MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s Residence To Offer Prayers To Ganpati Bappa | VIDEO
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Uddhav Thackeray & Family Visit MNS Chief Raj Thackeray’s Residence To Offer Prayers To Ganpati Bappa | VIDEO

The fire reportedly started after a loud sound was heard from the vehicle. Upon receiving information about the incident, fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and successfully brought the blaze under control.

Read Also
Maharashtra: Luxury Bus Catches Fire On Mumbai-Goa Highway, 44 Passengers Escape Unhurt
article-image

The Uttar Pradesh Fire & Emergency Services issued a statement confirming the incident, "Necessary action has been taken regarding the said incident and the fire has been completely extinguished. No casualties occurred in this incident."

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the fire. The incident has been registered under the Partapur police station jurisdiction.

The quick response by the driver and the timely evacuation of all passengers prevented what could have been a major tragedy involving school children.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Hyderabad: 3 Youths Arrested For Inappropriately Touching Women On Scooter With Peacock Feather -...

Hyderabad: 3 Youths Arrested For Inappropriately Touching Women On Scooter With Peacock Feather -...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: August 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: August 27, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 27, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 27, 2025, 7 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 27, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 27, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 27, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: August 27, 2025, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...