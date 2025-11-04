J&K: 28 People, Mostly Students, Injured As Minibus Overturns In Rajouri; Videos Surface | PTI

Rajouri: At least 28 persons, mostly students, were injured when a mini bus overturned on a highway in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The bus was on its way to Rajouri town when the driver lost control resulting in the accident near Thandikassi, the officials said.

Rescuers immediately swung into action and shifted 28 injured persons, including 26 students to the Government Medical College (GMC) Associated Hospital, Rajouri.

Two of the critically injured students -- 15-year-old Aliza and 11-year-old Saqib -- were later referred to the GMC Hospital Jammu, the officials said.

