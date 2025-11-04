 J&K: 28 People, Mostly Students, Injured As Minibus Overturns In Rajouri; Videos Surface
At least 28 people, mostly students, were injured when a mini bus overturned near Thandikassi in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The bus was en route to Rajouri town when the driver lost control. All injured were taken to GMC Associated Hospital, Rajouri, while two critically hurt students were referred to GMC Hospital, Jammu.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 01:07 PM IST
Rajouri: At least 28 persons, mostly students, were injured when a mini bus overturned on a highway in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, officials said.

The bus was on its way to Rajouri town when the driver lost control resulting in the accident near Thandikassi, the officials said.

Rescuers immediately swung into action and shifted 28 injured persons, including 26 students to the Government Medical College (GMC) Associated Hospital, Rajouri.

Two of the critically injured students -- 15-year-old Aliza and 11-year-old Saqib -- were later referred to the GMC Hospital Jammu, the officials said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

