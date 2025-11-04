 Major Scare On Akasa Air's Varanasi-Mumbai Flight: Passenger Tries To Open Emergency Exit Before Takeoff 'Out Of Curiosity', Detained
A passenger on an Akasa Air flight from Varanasi to Mumbai was detained after he allegedly tried to open the aircraft’s emergency exit before takeoff. The flight, scheduled to depart at 6:45 pm, returned to the bay after the crew alerted the pilot. The passenger, Sujit Singh from Jaunpur, claimed he acted out of curiosity. He was booked, and the flight later departed at 7:45 pm.

Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 12:34 PM IST
Major Scare On Akasa Air's Varanasi-Mumbai Flight: Passenger Tries To Open Emergency Exit Before Takeoff 'Out Of Curiosity', Detained | File Pic (Representative Image)

Varanasi: A passenger on an Akasa Air flight from Varanasi to Mumbai was detained after he allegedly tried to open the aircraft's emergency exit before takeoff, officials said on Tuesday.

About The Incident

The incident took place aboard flight QP 1497, which was scheduled to depart for Mumbai at 6.45 pm on Monday from Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport.

As the aircraft was taxiing towards the runway, the passenger, Sujit Singh, a resident of Gaura Badshahpur in Jaunpur district, attempted to open the emergency exit, police said.

Following an alert from the cabin crew, the pilot informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) and brought the aircraft back to the apron.

article-image

Security personnel escorted all passengers off the plane and took Sujit Singh into custody for questioning, the police said.

Phoolpur Station House Officer (SHO) Praveen Kumar Singh said the passenger told investigators that he tried to open the exit "out of curiosity." Sujit Singh has been booked, the officer said.

The flight departed for Mumbai at around 7.45 pm after security clearance.

