'Ye Pawan Nahi Aandhi Hai’: PM-Elect Narendra Modi Praises Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan After 100% Strike Rate In Andhra Pradesh (VIDEO)

PM-designate Narendra Modi, while speaking at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting on Friday, praised Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and called him an “aandhi”.

Modi’s remark came after Kalyan’s JSP’s remarkable performance in Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh.

JSP won both the Lok Sabha seats it contested. In the Assembly elections, Kalyan’s party ended up as the second biggest party, with victories on all the 21 seats it contested. The JSP fought the elections as part of an alliance with the TDP and BJP.

Modi also praised actor-cum-politician Suresh Gopi, who became the first BJP MP from Kerala.

Further, Modi said that he is fortunate to have been unanimously chosen as the leader of the NDA and that their collective aim must be to reach unanimity in all the decisions.

"I am very fortunate that all of have unanimously chosen me as the leader of NDA. You all have given me a new responsibility and I am very grateful to you...When I was speaking in this House in 2019, you all chose me as the leader, then I emphasized one thing which is trust. Today, when you are giving me this role, it means that the bridge of trust between us is strong. This relationship is on a strong foundation of trust and this is the biggest asset…" said Modi.

“This is the most successful alliance in India's history; our aim will be to reach unanimity in all our decisions,” said Modi further.

The NDA MPs meeting held at the Parliament was attended by Janata Dal-Secular leader HD Kumaraswamy, JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP- Ajit Pawar) Chief Ajit Pawar, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chief Chirag Paswan, Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan among others.

Earlier this week, leaders of parties in the NDA held a meeting and passed a resolution to elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader. According to reports, Narendra Modi is likely to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on June 9.