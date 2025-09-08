 'Rahul Gandhi Shouted At Mother Sonia In Front Of My Father': Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane Makes Shocking Revelation - VIDEO
When the host asks that Rahul Gandhi is seen respectfully treating his mother at social gatherings, the BJP minister replies saying, "Respecting publicly and respecting at home are two different things."

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 08:35 PM IST
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi | File image

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on Monday shared a clip of Goa Minister Vishwajit Rane's podcast interview and launched a massive attack on the Congress party and its leader Rahul Gandhi.

Sharing the clip, Amit Malviya wrote that Goa's Health Minister Vishwajit Rane, who was previously with the Congress, has claimed that once Rahul Gandhi entered the room and started shouting at Sonia Gandhi in the presence of his father, Pramod Rane (a senior Congress leader and seven-time Chief Minister of Goa).

In the clip shared by Amit Malviya, Vishwajit Rane says that once his father witnessed how Rahul Gandhi shouted at "madam" (Sonia Gandhi).

Then the host clarifies whether he meant Rahul shouted at Sonia Gandhi, and Vishwajit replies, saying "yes".

Then he goes on to slam Rahul Gandhi saying, "If he can't respect his own mother, what will they do for Mother India?"

