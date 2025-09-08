'Rahul Gandhi Will Be INDIA Bloc's Face In Bihar Assembly Election 2025,' Says Pappu Yadav

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (L) & Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav (R) | File Pic & IANS

Patna: Independent MP Rajesh Ranjan aka Pappu Yadav, known for his political clout in the Seemanchal-Kosi region of north Bihar, is a great admirer of Congress leader, his ideology, and his ‘fight’ for protecting people's rights.

In the last Lok Sabha election, Pappu won from Purnea as an Independent candidate. His victory assumes special significance as he not only defeated the incumbent JD (U) MP Santosh Kushwaha but also relegated the RJD nominee Bima Bharti to the third position. He had joined Congress before the 2024 LS polls by announcing the merger of his outfit, Jan Adhikar Party.

He has his influence in about 15 assembly seats including Supaul, Madhepura, Saharsa, Araria, and Purnia in the Kosi-Seemanchal region.

In a frank and candid interview with the Free Press Journal, he touched upon various issues ranging from the present-day politics, Rahul`s Yatra to Congress`s prospects in the upcoming assembly election.

Q- What is your take on the chief ministerial candidate of the INDIA bloc in the election?

A- In my view, we should push back on the issue of CM face of the opposition bloc, and instead, all allies of the alliance should work in tandem as their focus should be on ousting the NDA from power in the state. BJP also does not declare its CM candidate before elections?

Q- How Rahul's Voter Adhikar Yatra is going to impact the Bihar election?

A- People's confidence in Rahul has improved a lot not only in Bihar but also across the country as they are now acknowledging the truth of the matter he raised during the Yatra. The perception about him as a serious and authentic leader has traversed the length and breadth of Bihar. Respect towards Congress workers has improved and people`s attachment towards the party has also increased. BJP is increasing the issue of infiltration into the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region of the state but it will fail to make any major impact.

Q- What are challenges before Congress in Bihar polls?

A- Grand Alliance emerged victorious in Magadh region in the last assembly election as LJP leader Chirag Paswan backed by BJP harmed winning prospects of the JD (U) significantly, but Chirag could not do it Seemanchal-Mithilanchal region and so our performance in that region was comparatively poor. A party or alliance forms a government in Bihar that wins Kosi-Mithilanchal-Seemanchal region. With the backing of only Muslims and Yadavs, how can the INDIA bloc hope to form a government? We have to take confidence of Kamath, EBCs, upper and other castes. We have to focus on an estimated 1.5 lakh non-Yadav and non-Muslim voters residing in each assembly constituency of the region. ‘Congress gene’ still exists in Brahmins and Bhumihars and we can win back their support by giving them tickets.

Q - Whether INDIA bloc in Bihar is working as a cohesive unit”

A- Under the leadership of Rahul Ji, all constituents of the alliance are collectively fighting against NDA in a very effective manner. People of the country have now realised that not only the constitution but their all rights are protected under Rahul`s leadership.

Q- How much are you about the assembly election results?

A - An atmosphere has been created in favour of the grand alliance but the moot question what the Election Commission will do with the deleted voters. Rahul Ji has made people alert about the voter theft. Congress should give more tickets to SCs, STs, EBCs and also to members of the upper castes. Congress should not be allotted those seats which are traditionally of BJP or those dominated by upper castes. Congress should get ‘quality seats’ where the victory chances of the party are more.