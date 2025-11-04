 Delhi's Air Quality Remains In 'Very Poor' Category; AQI Recorded At 309 - Check Area-Wise Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi's Air Quality Remains In 'Very Poor' Category; AQI Recorded At 309 - Check Area-Wise Details

Delhi's Air Quality Remains In 'Very Poor' Category; AQI Recorded At 309 - Check Area-Wise Details

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘very poor’ category on Tuesday with an AQI of 309, slightly better than Monday’s 316. Areas like Lodhi Road saw moderate levels, while Anand Vihar and ITO recorded severe pollution. Smog continued to blanket the city despite mitigation efforts, causing health discomfort among residents and visitors.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, November 04, 2025, 10:37 AM IST
article-image
Delhi's Air Quality Remains In 'Very Poor' Category; AQI Recorded At 309 - Check Area-Wise Details | IANS

New Delhi: The air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'very poor' category on Tuesday morning, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 309 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Though marginally better than Monday, when the AQI stood at 316 at 8 am, pollution levels across several parts of the city remained alarming.

Details

According to CPCB data, areas such as Lodhi Road and Tilak Marg recorded relatively moderate pollution levels, with the AQI at 153, categorised as 'moderate,' while the AQI at ITO and its adjoining areas was reported at 347, placing it in the 'very poor' category.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: MCOCA Court Refuses To Discharge 63-Year-Old Accused In 1992 JJ Hospital Shootout Case
Mumbai: MCOCA Court Refuses To Discharge 63-Year-Old Accused In 1992 JJ Hospital Shootout Case
Aakash Chopra Congratulates Amol Muzumdar For Women’s World Cup Win, Playfully Teases Akshay Kumar
Aakash Chopra Congratulates Amol Muzumdar For Women’s World Cup Win, Playfully Teases Akshay Kumar
'Vigilance Is Your Best Protection': Mumbai Police Warns Against 'Costa App Saving' Scam Promising High Returns
'Vigilance Is Your Best Protection': Mumbai Police Warns Against 'Costa App Saving' Scam Promising High Returns
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Promises ₹30,000 Aid For Women, Better Crop Prices For Farmers In Pre-Poll Announcement
Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Promises ₹30,000 Aid For Women, Better Crop Prices For Farmers In Pre-Poll Announcement
Read Also
Faridabad Shooting Caught On Camera: Man Allegedly Stalks Minor Girl, Opens Fire At Her Outside...
article-image

Anand Vihar and its nearby area recorded an AQI of 392, categorised in the 'very poor' category.

The Kartavya Path area reported an AQI of 278, which also falls in the "poor" category. On Monday, the Kartavya Path area reported an AQI of 307.

Additionally, the Akshardham area has a layer of haze lingering in the air. AQI around the area was recorded at 392, categorised as 'very poor'.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Furthermore, authorities have deployed truck-mounted water sprinklers and other dust control measures across several parts of the city to mitigate the rising pollution levels.

Read Also
Tamil Nadu: 3 Arrested For Gang-Raping 20-Year-Old Student Near Coimbatore International Airport;...
article-image

While speaking to ANI on Monday, Shane, a foreign national visiting India, said, "It's pretty bad. I came from Agra by bus, and as I got closer to Delhi, the smog became thicker. You could definitely tell the difference. The closer I got to Delhi, it kept getting worse, to the point where I could even barely see the sun anymore..." Saif, a resident of Delhi, complained of breathing issues and eye irritation. "Pollution in Delhi is rising. There is burning in the eyes and difficulty in breathing. The government should do something about it," he told ANI.

According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi was expected to have a clear sky, with smog during the early hours.

Since Diwali, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been reeling under the 'poor' and 'very poor' categories in several areas, even as Stage 2 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) remains in effect.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Promises ₹30,000 Aid For Women, Better Crop Prices...

Bihar Elections 2025: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Promises ₹30,000 Aid For Women, Better Crop Prices...

Delhi's Air Quality Remains In 'Very Poor' Category; AQI Recorded At 309 - Check Area-Wise Details

Delhi's Air Quality Remains In 'Very Poor' Category; AQI Recorded At 309 - Check Area-Wise Details

Weather News: Snowfall In Western Himalayan Region; Rain To Lash In J&K, Himachal Pradesh,...

Weather News: Snowfall In Western Himalayan Region; Rain To Lash In J&K, Himachal Pradesh,...

Faridabad Shooting Caught On Camera: Man Allegedly Stalks Minor Girl, Opens Fire At Her Outside...

Faridabad Shooting Caught On Camera: Man Allegedly Stalks Minor Girl, Opens Fire At Her Outside...

Weather Update: Bengaluru Wakes Up To Foggy Morning; Scattered Light Rainfall Is Predicted In Parts...

Weather Update: Bengaluru Wakes Up To Foggy Morning; Scattered Light Rainfall Is Predicted In Parts...