TMC VS BJP In West Bengal Over SIR: CM Mamata Banerjee Leads Mega Rally, Saffron Party Holds Counter Protests - VIDEO

Mamata Banerjee with Abhishek Banerjee | X/@kousdas1975

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday led a massive protest against Phase 2 of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) that began today. Banerjee was joined by other leaders of the Trinamool Congress, including her nephew and MP Abhishek Banerjee. The second phase of the SIR will be conducted across 12 states and Union Territories.

CM Banrjee was seen holding the constitution of India in her hand as she led the 3.8km long march.

Roads along the protest route were packed with TMC workers and supporters waving party flags, chanting slogans and carrying bright placards condemning the SIR process.

BJP's Counter Protest

BJP leader and LoP in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari lead a march from Panihati traffic intersection in support of the SIR process.

Union Minister Sukanto Majumdar, reacting to the implementation of SIR process said,"“This is a matter of the Election Commission. Do not question the Election Commission about what we, the BJP, or Congress should do. If the Election Commission wants to conduct the SIR, it will do so. As far as I know, the SIR has already started in Bengal.”

The 12 states in which that SIR will be conducted as announced by the Election Commission of India are as follows:

1. Andaman and Nicobar Islands

2. Goa

3. Puducherry

4. Chhattisgarh

5. Gujarat

6. Kerala

7. Madhya Pradesh

8. Uttar Pradesh

9. Rajasthan

10. West Bengal

11. Tamil Nadu

12. Lakshadweep

What Is SIR?

Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is a focused process conducted by the Election Commission of India officials to verify and update voter lists. During SIR, officials visit households to check voter details, correct errors, add new eligible voters and remove duplicate or invalid entries. It ensures the accuracy and transparency of electoral rolls before elections.