'PM Modi's Actions Impacted Entire World': Nitin Gadkari At NDA Parliamentary Meeting (VIDEO)

New Delhi: Supporting the proposal of naming Narendra Modi as the leader of NDA Parlieamentary Party, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari hailed Narendra Modi and listed his contributions in elevating India's position on a global platform. He said, "I believe that not only in our country but also globally, His (Narendra Modi) actions have made a profound impact on the entire world." The statement was made at NDA Parliamentary Meeting.

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Friday proposed Narendra Modi's name as the leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party and the proposal was seconded by his party colleagues Amit Shah and Nitin Gadkari as well as top NDA leaders.

As per a PTI report, "After Shah, Gadkari also seconded the three proposals made by Singh to make Modi the leader of the BJP in Lok Sabha, of the NDA parliamentary party and the BJP parliamentary party. Senior NDA leaders, including H D Kumaraswamy, Chandrababu Naidu and Nitish Kumar, also supported the resolutions, paving the way for Modi to become prime minister for the third time."

Narendra Modi is likely to take oath as the Prime Minister for the third consecutive time on June 9, according to sources.

An per an ANI report, "the meeting held at the Samvidhan Sadan of the Parliament building, the Prime Minister was welcomed with chants of 'Modi Modi'. As he arrived to join the meeting, the Prime Minister respectfully touched the Constitution of India with his forehead."