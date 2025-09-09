Uttar Pradesh News: Ayodhya Gears Up For Record-Breaking Deepotsav With 26 Lakh Diyas

ANI

Ayodhya, the city of Lord Ram, is preparing to script history once again with a record-breaking Deepotsav celebration. The Uttar Pradesh tourism department is making elaborate arrangements to illuminate the banks of the Saryu, Ram Ki Paidi and other ghats with millions of earthen lamps, creating a spectacle of light and devotion.

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said preparations are in full swing to ensure that this year’s festival surpasses all previous editions. Since 2017, Ayodhya has been hosting the grand Deepotsav, which has gained international recognition. “This year, more than 26 lakh diyas will be lit to set a new Guinness World Record. Along with this, the largest-ever aarti on the banks of the Saryu will also be organised,” Singh said.

He added that the celebration will not only showcase Ayodhya’s cultural grandeur but also strengthen its identity on the global stage. With the consecration of the Ram temple earlier this year, this will be the second Deepotsav after the historic event. The government aims to make the festival more divine and majestic than ever before.

Last year, Ayodhya set a Guinness World Record by lighting over 25 lakh diyas, turning the ghats of the Saryu into a sea of lights. Officials said this year’s attempt with 26 lakh lamps is expected to better that record by a significant margin.

According to officials, over 1,100 saints, spiritual leaders and residents will take part in the grand aarti on the Saryu ghats. Preparations will begin three days before the event, with special focus on the design and layout to comply with Guinness World Records standards.

Volunteers, including students, will play a key role in assisting with arrangements for the world record attempt. They will be responsible for decorating, lighting, counting and verifying the diyas as per the norms. The tourism department is coordinating closely with the district administration, Avadh University and other institutions to ensure smooth execution.

Principal Secretary for Tourism and Culture Mukesh Kumar Meshram said the Deepotsav reflects the cultural and spiritual traditions of India. “This year, the celebrations are being planned on a scale much larger than previous years to truly highlight Ayodhya’s heritage and devotion,” he said.

Authorities expect lakhs of devotees and tourists from across the country and abroad to witness the spectacle. Security agencies have been directed to deploy additional forces, install surveillance systems and set up medical response teams to ensure the safety and comfort of visitors during the event.