Yogi Adityanath Unveils Vision Of ‘Viksit UP 2047’ With Focus On Rural Youth & Infrastructure

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath | File Photo

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has set the vision of building a “Viksit UP” by 2047, with a strong focus on higher education for rural youth and robust rural infrastructure and sanitation. The government believes that transformative progress in these two areas over the next two decades will help the state emerge as a $6 trillion economy and play a major role in India’s growth journey.

Highlighting past challenges, the Chief Minister noted that before 2017, the state lagged in both higher education and rural development. "The education system lacked an employment-oriented approach, and technical institutions were limited to 526 polytechnics and 2,642 ITIs, with minimal infrastructure for research and innovation. Rural areas faced equally dire conditions—lakhs of families lacked permanent housing, villages struggled without proper roads, electricity, or drinking water, and gram panchayats suffered from resource shortages that kept welfare schemes from reaching the ground effectively," the CM remarked.

Notably, in the past eight and a half years, the Yogi government has taken solid steps in both higher education and rural development. “Moving forward with the vision of ‘one division, one university,’ the state now boasts 24 state universities and 49 private universities. Additionally, six new state universities and 23 new private universities have been established. Technical education also expanded greatly. The number of ITIs increased to 3310 and polytechnic institutions to 2138. More than 150 government ITIs were modernized in partnership with Tata Technologies,” the CM added.

Over 95 institutions received NAAC accreditation, and 67 institutions were included in the national ranking. To connect youth with the digital age, 49.86 lakh tablets and smartphones were distributed. Rural infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh has also undergone a massive transformation, touching the lives of crores of people. So far, 56.90 lakh families have been provided with permanent houses. Under the PM Awas Yojana–Gramin, 36.57 lakh homes were sanctioned, and an impressive 36.34 lakh have already been completed.

Connectivity too has advanced rapidly. Today, 165 block headquarters are linked by two-lane roads, 1,385 km of new roads have been laid, and another 25,000 km of existing roads have been widened and strengthened.

Water security has been reinforced through the creation of Amrit Sarovars, while 550 Gram Panchayats have been connected to the Atal Bhujal Yojana. At the same time, Panchayati Raj institutions have been empowered with 24,489 new Panchayat Bhawans, secretariats in every Gram Panchayat, and the appointment of Panchayat Sahayaks.

Together, these measures have built a strong, village-level framework where government schemes are now monitored and implemented more effectively than ever before.

To realize Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Viksit Bharat @2047,’ Uttar Pradesh will serve as the nation’s growth engine. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has pledged to achieve this vision in mission mode, unveiling a roadmap to take the state to new heights over the next 22 years. By 2030, the target is for UP’s villages to excel not only in production but also in productivity and exports, driven by expanded seed parks, advanced crop varieties, crop diversification, and robust food processing systems.

Looking ahead to 2047, the ambition is to raise grain, fruit, and vegetable output to world-class standards while positioning UP as a global leader in milk and egg production. Modern agricultural research and innovation centres will be established, alongside international institutions of livestock science, to power this transformation.

At the same time, the vision includes providing a permanent home for every family, introducing modern waste management systems, ensuring the eradication of poverty, and guaranteeing social security for all. A key objective is to bring the Purvanchal and Bundelkhand regions at par with Western UP, thereby eliminating regional disparities and building a more balanced model of growth.

Uttar Pradesh has a goal to become a 6 trillion-dollar economy by 2047. This will be 20% of India’s estimated GDP. To achieve this, UP must maintain a growth rate of 16% continuously between 2025 and 2047. A workforce prepared through higher education and skill development will drive domestic and global industries. Rural infrastructure and increased agricultural productivity will boost income and consumption. Together, these two areas will raise UP’s per capita income level to Rs 26 lakh by 2047.