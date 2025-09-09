Yogi Adityanath’s Initiative Brings Russia As Partner Country For UP Trade Show

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | File Pic

Lucknow: On the initiative of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Russia will join as the partner country at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS) 2025, to be held for the third consecutive year at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

Following the Chief Minister’s directive, the state government has invited Russia to join the mega event, which has been formally accepted. A high-level delegation consisting of top industry exhibitors and cultural performers from Russia will take part in the mega event. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate UPITS 2025 on September 25, with the event running through September 29.

In 2024, Vietnam was the partner country at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS), where the Vietnam-India Forum and the UP-Vietnam Tourism Conclave were held to boost economic and trade cooperation. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the importance of such partnerships, saying, “Uttar Pradesh is not only India’s growth engine but also an emerging hub for global investment. With Russia stepping in as the partner country for UPITS 2025, the trade show is set to open a new chapter of international collaboration, offering UP industries greater access to global markets.”

On May 27, 2025, the Embassy of India in Moscow sent a formal invitation to Russia’s key ministries—the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Ministry of Economic Development, Ministry of Science and Higher Education, and Ministry of Culture. In addition, active dialogue was established with major Russian trade organizations such as the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Russia, Business Russia, Opora Russia, and various sector-specific trade bodies. In response, Russia accepted the invitation and confirmed its participation. The approval letter from Russia has already been received by the state government.

The Russian delegation will include representatives from the banking, energy, skilling, education, and IT/ITES sectors. They will also hold meetings with minister-level officials of the Uttar Pradesh government. A nine-member cultural troupe from Russia will perform at the event, giving a new boost to India-Russia cultural ties at the trade show.

The trade show will also feature a special session on ‘Doing Business in Russia,’ offering Indian and Uttar Pradesh entrepreneurs' key insights into business opportunities and investment prospects in Russia.