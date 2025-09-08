UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Preparations For ‘Seva Pakhwada’ From September 17 to October 2

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, chaired a high-level meeting to review in detail the preparations for the proposed ‘Seva Pakhwada’ to be held from September 17 to October 2. He said, "The Pakhwada, beginning with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is not merely a series of events, but a significant opportunity to serve the poor, deprived and marginalized sections of society.

Drawing inspiration from the ideals and life values of Prime Minister Modi, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Mahatma Gandhi, and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, the campaign will truly embody the spirit of ‘Antyodaya se Rashtrodaya’."

The Chief Minister informed that Seva Pakhwada will be inaugurated on September 17, coinciding with the Prime Minister’s birthday, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s birth anniversary will be observed on September 25, and the campaign will conclude on October 2, marking the birth anniversaries of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri.

He informed that during the Pakhwada, extensive activities will be organized in all districts, including Swachhata Abhiyan, tree plantation drives, blood donation and health camps, dialogues with intellectuals, fairs and exhibitions under the ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative, youth sports competitions, painting contests, marathons, and an exhibition on the life of the Prime Minister. He emphasized ensuring maximum public participation, with active involvement of MPs, MLAs, public representatives, and party officials. He also instructed officials to start cleanliness drive on the very first day so that order and sanitation are maintained across the state ahead of Navratri.

Speaking on the photo exhibition dedicated to the life lof the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister said that his birthday is pan occasion of pride and inspiration for every Indian. He said, "Under his leadership, India has scaled new heights of nation-building. His commitment to service, dedication, and good governance has strengthened India’s identity on the global stage."

L“Through Seva Pakhwada, we must carry forward the message of ‘Seva Paramo Dharma’ at the grassroots,” he remarked, directing that large-scale plantation drives be conducted and ‘NaMo Van’ and ‘NaMo Park’ be established.

The Chief Minister also instructed that seminars, floral tributes, cleanliness and plantation programs be organized on the anniversaries of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, Mahatma Gandhi, and Lal Bahadur Shastri.

He urged that Gandhi Ji’s message of Swadeshi and cleanliness, along with Shastri Ji’s call of ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan,’ be instilled in public life.

Concluding the review, the Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that every program is well-organized, inspiring, and impactful. He emphasised the importance of extensive publicity for all events, as well as the timely preparation of reports for upload to the NaMo App and Saral Portal.