Countdown To Dev Deepawali 2025: ‘Kashi Katha’ 3d Show To Bring The Soul Of Varanasi Alive

Varanasi: As the countdown to Dev Deepawali 2025 begins, the holy city of Kashi is gearing up to dazzle the world once again with a spectacle of faith, light, and culture. On November 5, the crescent-shaped ghats of Varanasi will glow with the light of over ten lakh diyas, their flickering flames reflecting the devotion of millions gathered along the banks of the Ganga.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department, in collaboration with the Varanasi Mahotsav Committee, has started large-scale preparations to ensure the celebrations unfold seamlessly. Diyas, oil, and wicks are being distributed from Raj Ghat, while the ghats and opposite banks have been divided into 20 sectors, each monitored by a nodal officer to oversee crowd control and coordination.

Divine Start with the Echo of Damru and Shankhnaad

Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said this year’s Dev Deepawali will begin with the sound of shankhnaad and damru, symbolizing the divine rhythm of Lord Shiva and the eternal pulse of Kashi. The main attraction will be the ‘Kashi Katha’ 3D projection mapping and laser show, narrating the spiritual and cultural evolution of the ancient city.

The 25-minute show will take spectators on a journey through Kashi’s timeless heritage — from the divine wedding of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati to the legend of Vishnu’s Chakra Pushkarini Kund. It will highlight the teachings of Lord Buddha, the wisdom of saints Kabir and Tulsidas, and the founding of Banaras Hindu University by Madan Mohan Malaviya.

“The story of Kashi is the story of eternal faith,” Minister Singh said. “Through light, sound, and art, we want every visitor to feel the heartbeat of the city — where every grain of sand breathes devotion and every drop of water reflects divinity.”

Three Grand Shows for the Public

On the evening of Dev Deepawali, the ‘Kashi Katha’ 3D show will be presented in three sessions — 8:15 PM, 9:00 PM, and 9:35 PM — open to all visitors free of cost. The technologically advanced presentation will merge devotion with innovation, using synchronized sound, 3D visuals, and laser effects to immerse spectators in the city’s sacred aura.

Joint Director, Tourism, Dinesh Kumar, said the show will include an eight-minute laser sequence designed to leave viewers mesmerized. Ahead of the show, a 10-minute green fireworks display will light up the sky above the Ganga Dwar near Kashi Vishwanath Dham at 8:00 PM, blending visual splendor with environmental consciousness.

A Global Showcase of Faith and Culture

Dev Deepawali 2025 aims to project Kashi’s cultural grandeur on the global stage, celebrating the city’s legacy of devotion, knowledge, and creativity. The ghats are being beautified with floral decorations, security arrangements strengthened, and viewing areas expanded to accommodate the expected surge of devotees and tourists.

As the ghats prepare to glow under the light of a million diyas and the story of ‘Kashi Katha’ readies to unfold in sound and color, anticipation runs high. The spirit of Varanasi — timeless, vibrant, and divine — is set to shine brighter than ever this Dev Deepawali.