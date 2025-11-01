VIDEO: CM Yogi Adityanath Inaugurates Gorakhpur Book Festival 2025, Urges Youth To Spend More Time With Books Than Smartphones

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurates the Gorakhpur Book Festival 2025 at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, urging youth to reconnect with books over smartphones | X - @myogiadityanath

Gorakhpur, November 1: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated the Gorakhpur Book Festival 2025 at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University (DDU). The nine-day festival, jointly organized by the National Book Trust (NBT) and DDU, will run till November 9, featuring over 200 stalls showcasing books across diverse genres.

Books Are True Companions, Says CM Yogi

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister urged children to spend more time with books instead of smartphones, describing good books as “a person’s truest guides and companions.”

Citing India’s ancient traditions of Shravan and the guru-shishya parampara, he said sages ensured the preservation of knowledge for future generations through written texts.

‘When Citizens Read, The Country Leads’

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, CM Yogi remarked, “When citizens read, the country leads.” He noted that Gorakhpur holds a special place in India’s literary landscape, with Gita Press disseminating Sanatan Dharma’s message worldwide for over a century.

The Chief Minister also paid tribute to renowned writers Firaq Gorakhpuri, Munshi Premchand, Prof. Vishwanath Tripathi, and the recently deceased Ram Daras Mishra.

The Chief Minister said books always bring new inspiration and that everyone must stay connected with them. Over the next nine days, the fair will host discussions, seminars, book launches, and cultural programmes. He urged all institutions in the city to participate actively.

Government Building Library Network Across UP

Highlighting the government’s efforts to promote reading, CM Yogi said that the double-engine government is building a wide network of libraries across Uttar Pradesh. Libraries have been established in 57,600 gram panchayats along with village secretariats. Out of 1.56 lakh primary schools, over 1.36 lakh have been upgraded to include libraries and digital reading spaces to foster a reading culture among children.

Avoid Smartphone Addiction, Invest In Books: Yogi

Appealing to the youth, he advised them not to waste unnecessary time on smartphones but to use their time wisely in reading. He said that overdependence on smartphones is leading to depression and restlessness among young people.

He further mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s book Exam Warriors is a valuable guide for students and should be read by every learner. Good books, he said, not only help in examinations but also guide individuals through life’s challenges.

Books related to religion, environment, technology, and artificial intelligence, he added, provide both knowledge and inspiration. “Everyone should reduce spending on smartphones and invest in books instead,” he remarked.

Festival Opens On Auspicious Devuthani Ekadashi

Concluding his address, CM Yogi said, “Today is Devuthani Ekadashi, an auspicious day symbolizing the grace of Lord Vishnu. The inauguration of the book festival on this sacred day is a positive sign for the entire state.”

CM Felicitates Anganwadi Workers And Students

The Chief Minister also honoured Anganwadi Didis — Nisha, Chinta, Premlata, Pushpa, and Bindravati — by gifting them books, and felicitated winners of competitions organized by NBT and DDU. The awardees included Srija Sharan, Abhay Verma, Rashmika Dubey, Aadesh Kunwar Singh, Divya Vishwakarma, Shivam Kumar Gupta, Toshika Chauhan, Shivangi Pandey, Nilay Kumar, Abhishek Singh, Dewanand Gupta, and Ayush Kishore.

Dignitaries Attend Inaugural Ceremony

On this occasion, MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, MLAs Bipin Singh, Pradeep Shukla, Shri Ram Chauhan, Shravan Nishad, and Vimlesh Paswan, Women Commission Vice-Chairperson Charu Chaudhary, DDU Vice-Chancellor Prof. Poonam Tandon, Awanish Awasthi, NBT Chairman Milind Sudhakar Marathe, Yuvraj Malik, and Acharya Pawan Tripathi were also present, along with several other dignitaries.