Uttar Pradesh News: Tiger Attacks Safari Vehicle At Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Tourists Escape Unhurt

Tiger Attacks Safari Vehicle At Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, Tourists Escape Unhurt | Representative Image

Pilibhit: A group of tourists at the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve had a narrow escape when a tiger suddenly attacked their safari vehicle during a jungle tour on Saturday.

The dramatic incident occurred on the first day of the newly inaugurated 2025-26 ecotourism season at the reserve.

According to forest officials, the tiger pounced on a gypsy carrying several tourists, including children, after the driver drove too close in an attempt to give them a better view of the animal. The tiger emerged from the undergrowth with a loud roar and leapt toward the vehicle. The driver reacted instantly and sped forward, preventing any injuries.

No one inside the vehicle was hurt, though panic briefly broke out among the tourists. The entire episode was captured on mobile phones by those inside the gypsy, and the video has since gone viral on social media, drawing attention to the dangers of getting too close to wild animals.

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, spread across the Terai landscape, is home to more than 120 tigers, along with 128 species of animals and 326 species of birds. The reserve has witnessed several incidents of human-wildlife conflict over the years. Official data show that 64 people have lost their lives in tiger-related incidents in the last nine years.

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Ministry formally opened the new safari season on November 1, even as conservationists and legal experts voiced concern over the expansion of safari routes deeper into core forest zones. Environmentalists warn that increased vehicle movement and noise could disturb tiger habitats and increase the risk of such encounters.

Forest officials have ordered an inquiry into the incident. “Tourist and animal safety are our top priorities. We are reviewing safety protocols to ensure such close encounters do not recur,” an official said.

The attack has sparked a debate on the balance between wildlife tourism and conservation. Experts have urged the forest department to enforce stricter guidelines to prevent vehicles from approaching animals too closely.

The incident, though ending without injury, serves as a stark reminder that safaris in tiger reserves demand both caution and respect for the natural instincts of wild animals.