UP Govt To Ensure Timely Delivery Of Schemes For Persons With Disabilities

Lucknow: The Yogi government has further reinforced its commitment to the empowerment of persons with disabilities by formulating a comprehensive strategy to ensure the timely delivery of departmental schemes to eligible beneficiaries. Leveraging modern technology and social media, the government aims to make information about these schemes accessible to the last person in society. The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has been directed to organize programs throughout the year to enhance the outreach and effectiveness of these initiatives.

To maximize awareness, campaigns will be conducted through media, social media, schools, panchayats, urban local bodies, and local camps in both rural and urban areas. The objective is clear: no eligible beneficiary should be left out of the welfare net.

Marking the upcoming Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, the department will organize special programs, including the early distribution of scholarships to eligible students—an unprecedented step. Officials have been given strict instructions to ensure effective implementation at the grassroots level, with clear accountability fixed to guarantee that every deserving beneficiary receives the benefits.

In its efforts to make persons with disabilities self-reliant, the Yogi government has also prioritized the organization of Rojgar Melas at the departmental level, providing opportunities for both self-employment and jobs. Officials have been asked to adopt creative methods for more impactful publicity, with special emphasis on social media outreach and awareness camps.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Narendra Kashyap, stated that this initiative will not only enhance the economic and social empowerment of persons with disabilities but also help their talent and potential gain due recognition in society. He added that this step will prove to be a milestone in making Uttar Pradesh a frontrunner in the field of disability empowerment.