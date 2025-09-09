UP Grievance Redressal Gets Boost Under CM Yogi’s Strict Monitoring

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Grievance redressal in Uttar Pradesh has gained significant momentum under the strict monitoring of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Leveraging the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) portal, the state government has ensured transparency and delivered swift justice to citizens, strengthened further by administrative reforms and modern technology.

As per the August IGRS report, Devipatan division ranked first in grievance redressal across the state, followed by Mirzapur in second place and Aligarh in third.

Devipatan Divisional Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil said that, in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, complaints are being resolved on priority across all four districts of the division—Shravasti, Bahraich, Gonda, and Balrampur.

He emphasized that transparency and speed are being ensured through regular district-level reviews and his personal monitoring of complaint disposal. To verify effectiveness, random feedback from complainants is collected to confirm whether genuine action has been taken, while departmental reports are scrutinized every month. Owing to these measures, Devipatan secured the top position in August with 105 marks out of 120, recording an impressive success rate of 87.5 percent.

The IGRS portal, introduced by the Yogi government, has emerged as a powerful tool for citizen grievance resolution. Following reforms initiated under the Chief Minister’s guidance, the system has become highly effective.

In the August report, Mirzapur division earned the second rank with 96 out of 120 marks and an 80 percent success rate, while Aligarh division came third with 93 out of 120 marks and a 77.50 percent success rate. Basti division secured the fourth position, and Prayagraj division stood fifth among the top five performers.

These divisions have expedited the grievance redressal process by emphasizing timeliness, incorporating citizen feedback, and conducting field visits. This proactive approach has ensured that complaints are resolved in a transparent, accountable, and time-bound manner, setting a benchmark for responsive governance.