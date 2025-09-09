 UP Grievance Redressal Gets Boost Under CM Yogi’s Strict Monitoring
e-Paper Get App
HomeUttar-pradeshUP Grievance Redressal Gets Boost Under CM Yogi’s Strict Monitoring

UP Grievance Redressal Gets Boost Under CM Yogi’s Strict Monitoring

As per the August IGRS report, Devipatan division ranked first in grievance redressal across the state, followed by Mirzapur in second place and Aligarh in third.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow: Grievance redressal in Uttar Pradesh has gained significant momentum under the strict monitoring of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Leveraging the Integrated Grievance Redressal System (IGRS) portal, the state government has ensured transparency and delivered swift justice to citizens, strengthened further by administrative reforms and modern technology.

As per the August IGRS report, Devipatan division ranked first in grievance redressal across the state, followed by Mirzapur in second place and Aligarh in third.

Devipatan Divisional Commissioner Shashi Bhushan Lal Sushil said that, in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision, complaints are being resolved on priority across all four districts of the division—Shravasti, Bahraich, Gonda, and Balrampur.

He emphasized that transparency and speed are being ensured through regular district-level reviews and his personal monitoring of complaint disposal. To verify effectiveness, random feedback from complainants is collected to confirm whether genuine action has been taken, while departmental reports are scrutinized every month. Owing to these measures, Devipatan secured the top position in August with 105 marks out of 120, recording an impressive success rate of 87.5 percent.

FPJ Shorts
Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes September 11 For 2418 Vacancies; Apply At rrccr.com
Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application Window Closes September 11 For 2418 Vacancies; Apply At rrccr.com
'Whole World Is Against Me...': Dhanashree Verma Clashes With Aahana Kumra On Rise And Fall, Says She Gets Work For Talent & Not Connections
'Whole World Is Against Me...': Dhanashree Verma Clashes With Aahana Kumra On Rise And Fall, Says She Gets Work For Talent & Not Connections
SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Admit Card Expected Shortly; 93% Candidates Get Preferred Centres
SSC CGL 2025 Tier 1 Admit Card Expected Shortly; 93% Candidates Get Preferred Centres
On Camera: Hungry Child Cannot Control His Hunger While Going To School, Eats Tiffin On Street Beside Open Drainage
On Camera: Hungry Child Cannot Control His Hunger While Going To School, Eats Tiffin On Street Beside Open Drainage

The IGRS portal, introduced by the Yogi government, has emerged as a powerful tool for citizen grievance resolution. Following reforms initiated under the Chief Minister’s guidance, the system has become highly effective.

Read Also
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Reviews Preparations For ‘Seva Pakhwada’ From September 17 to October 2
article-image

In the August report, Mirzapur division earned the second rank with 96 out of 120 marks and an 80 percent success rate, while Aligarh division came third with 93 out of 120 marks and a 77.50 percent success rate. Basti division secured the fourth position, and Prayagraj division stood fifth among the top five performers.

These divisions have expedited the grievance redressal process by emphasizing timeliness, incorporating citizen feedback, and conducting field visits. This proactive approach has ensured that complaints are resolved in a transparent, accountable, and time-bound manner, setting a benchmark for responsive governance.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Govt To Ensure Timely Delivery Of Schemes For Persons With Disabilities

UP Govt To Ensure Timely Delivery Of Schemes For Persons With Disabilities

Yogi Adityanath Unveils Vision Of ‘Viksit UP 2047’ With Focus On Rural Youth & Infrastructure

Yogi Adityanath Unveils Vision Of ‘Viksit UP 2047’ With Focus On Rural Youth & Infrastructure

UP Grievance Redressal Gets Boost Under CM Yogi’s Strict Monitoring

UP Grievance Redressal Gets Boost Under CM Yogi’s Strict Monitoring

UP Govt Focuses On Skill Development To Boost Youth Employment

UP Govt Focuses On Skill Development To Boost Youth Employment

Yogi Adityanath’s Initiative Brings Russia As Partner Country For UP Trade Show

Yogi Adityanath’s Initiative Brings Russia As Partner Country For UP Trade Show