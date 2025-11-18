Haryana Wedding Brawl Video: Dancer Gets Beaten On Stage In Nuh After Confronting Groom's Uncle Over 'Obscene' Gestures | X

Nuh: A stage performance in Haryana’s Nuh district descended into violence when Mewati dancer Divya Chaudhary and two fellow performers were assaulted during a pre-wedding event in Pachgaon, Tawadu.

The incident, captured on video, shows a man identified as the groom’s uncle slapping Divya after she objected to his alleged inappropriate behaviour, leading to a greater assault by several men in the crowd.

Here's what happened

According to those present, Divya and another performer, Vaishali, were dancing on stage when the groom’s uncle allegedly approached them and made obscene gestures. Divya reacted by slapping him, prompting him to strike her back. The confrontation quickly escalated as multiple men climbed onto the stage and surrounded the dancers.

The video shows Divya being pushed to the floor and repeatedly beaten, including with a stick. Two other dancers were also attacked as they tried to intervene. A man attempting to protect Divya was assaulted as well. The performers were eventually pulled to safety by members of their team and women from the gathering.

Dancers speak out after assault, urge public not to blame them

Following the incident, several dancers posted videos on social media describing the harassment they faced. Mewati dancer Billi said her colleague Divya was targeted first and urged people not to shame the performers. “Those artists should not be defamed, because they too are someone's sisters and daughters and should not be trolled,” she said, as quoted by Dainik Bhaskar.

Another dancer, Payal Chaudhary, said women from the accused man’s family witnessed the behaviour but did nothing. She added that Divya was touched inappropriately while money was being offered. “First, obscene acts were made and then they were beaten. If they are raising their voice against the wrong done to them, what is wrong in that?” she said, as quoted by the publication.

Dancer Renu Jangra also condemned the assault and questioned why female performers are demeaned for earning a livelihood. She said the artists were invited for the show and not “bought with money”, adding that insulting their dignity was unacceptable.