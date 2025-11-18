Tamil Nadu Shocker: Man Alleges Rapido Driver Sent Pornographic Videos To Woman Relative After Ride

Rapido | Representative Image

Tiruppur: An incident raising concern over the privacy and safety of users of the Rapido app, especially women, has come to light. The disturbing incident occurred in Tamil Nadu's Tiruppur.

A man took to X to share that a Rapido driver had allegedly harassed a female relative by sending her pornographic photos and videos on WhatsApp after the ride.

According to the post on X, the woman had booked a Rapido ride on 16 October. After dropping her at the location, the driver reportedly accessed her phone number through the app and contacted her repeatedly the same night. He allegedly made multiple WhatsApp calls, sent texts, and even shared pornographic images and videos around 11 p.m.

"I returned to my native place after a month and learned that a family member had used Rapido on 16th October. After the ride ended, the driver contacted her via WhatsApp with numerous calls and messages, and sent pornographic pictures and videos the same night around 11 PM," the post read.

He further claimed,"This is a great shock. Not just one, but several riders have misused the contact information shared during booking." The man also urged the police to ban the Rapido app.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Rapido is yet to publicly respond to the claims. In a separate incident, earlier on Monday, a Delhi-based LinkedIn user, Tanika Monga, called out Rapido for what she describes as a complete lack of accountability after her ₹21,000 Marshall speaker went missing during a parcel delivery. In a detailed post, she narrated how her Rapido Parcel rider picked up the item on November 5 and then disappeared, with both the parcel and any traceable contact.

She wrote that despite this failure, the platform offered only ₹5,000 as compensation, citing its terms and conditions.