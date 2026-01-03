BJP Leader Sangeet Som Welcomes BCCI Decision To Release Bangladeshi Cricketer Mustafizur Rahman From KKR, Calls It Sanatan Victory

BJP leader Sangeet Som on Saturday hailed the Board of Control for Cricket in India decision to ask IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, calling it a victory for Hindus and followers of Sanatan Dharma in the country. | File PIc

Lucknow: BJP leader Sangeet Som on Saturday hailed the Board of Control for Cricket in India decision to ask IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, calling it a victory for Hindus and followers of Sanatan Dharma in the country.

BCCI Cites Recent Developments, Allows KKR to Seek Replacement Player

The BCCI directive was issued by its secretary Devajit Saikia, who said the board had asked KKR to release the Bangladeshi player in view of recent developments across the country. He added that the franchise would be allowed to seek a replacement player if it so desires.

Reacting to the decision, Sangeet Som thanked the BCCI and said the move sent a strong message. Targeting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the KKR franchise, the BJP leader said the actor must have understood that living in India while going against Sanatan values was not acceptable. Som claimed that a large majority of Indians follow Sanatan Dharma and that their support had made Shah Rukh Khan a prominent figure.

Political Row Began After KKR Picked Mustafizur Rahman for IPL Season

The controversy had erupted after KKR included Mustafizur Rahman in its squad for the upcoming IPL season. Several BJP and Shiv Sena leaders had raised objections, citing reports of violence against Hindu minorities in Bangladesh in recent months. These incidents, they said, had triggered concern in India and led to questions over allowing a Bangladeshi player to participate in the IPL.

As criticism mounted, the BCCI intervened and issued directions to the KKR franchise. According to the board, the decision was taken keeping in mind the prevailing situation. The BCCI also clarified that KKR would be permitted to sign a replacement player under existing rules.

KKR Bought Mustafizur for ₹9.20 Crore in IPL 2026 Mini Auction

Mustafizur Rahman was bought by KKR during the IPL 2026 mini auction held in December. The franchise had secured the Bangladesh pacer for ₹9.20 crore against a base price of ₹2 crore after a bidding contest with Chennai Super Kings. However, the signing soon drew political backlash, with Shah Rukh Khan and the franchise facing sustained criticism.

Earlier, Sangeet Som had launched a direct attack on Shah Rukh Khan, calling the purchase of a Bangladeshi player an act against national interest. He alleged that Hindus were being persecuted in Bangladesh and said associating with players from that country was unacceptable in the current circumstances.