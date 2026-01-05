 BJP MLA Sidhu Patil, Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil Clash During Govt Meeting In Karnataka's Bidar - BJP
Chaos erupted at a Karnataka Development Programme meeting in Bidar after BJP MLA Siddu Patil and Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil got into a heated argument over a forest land encroachment issue. The verbal clash escalated when the MLC moved towards the MLA and raised his hand before being restrained, forcing the minister to adjourn the meeting.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 05:55 PM IST
article-image

Chaos unfoled during a government meeting in Karnataka's Bidar on Monday, after two legislators from rival parties got indulged in a heated altercation front of a state minister.

The confrontation took place inside the Zilla Panchayat Hall during a Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting and involved BJP MLA Siddu Patil and Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil. The dispute, triggered by a land encroachment issue, quickly escalated into a fierce verbal showdown, turning the meeting into a scene of chaos.

The altercation began while forest land in the Humnabad constituency was being discussed.

Footage of the incident shows both leaders shouting and gesturing angrily at each other. Tensions peaked when the Congress MLC stood up, moved towards the Humnabad MLA and appeared to raise his hand to attack him, before being stopped in time by a policeman and other leaders present.

article-image

The two leaders allegedly exchanged abusive remarks throughout the episode, prompting District In-charge Minister Eshwara Khandre to adjourn the meeting indefinitely.

BJP MLA Sidhu Patil, Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil Clash During Govt Meeting In Karnataka's Bidar - BJP

BJP MLA Sidhu Patil, Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil Clash During Govt Meeting In Karnataka's Bidar - BJP

