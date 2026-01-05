 'Meri Galti Hai Sir, Police Waalo Ko Daraana...': Auto Driver Issues Apology After Threatening Cops With Snake During Check In Hyderabad | VIDEO
'Meri Galti Hai Sir, Police Waalo Ko Daraana...': Auto Driver Issues Apology After Threatening Cops With Snake During Check In Hyderabad | VIDEO

'Meri Galti Hai Sir, Police Waalo Ko Daraana...': Auto Driver Issues Apology After Threatening Cops With Snake During Check In Hyderabad | VIDEO

A Hyderabad auto driver, Syed Irfan, who threatened traffic police with a dead snake after being caught drunk driving in Chandrayangutta, has apologised on camera. A viral video shows him expressing remorse and promising not to repeat the act. Police said legal action will continue, and he has been booked for drunk driving and obstructing duty.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 06:16 PM IST
article-image
Hyderabad auto driver apologises on camera after threatening traffic police with a dead snake during a drunk-driving check in Chandrayangutta | X/@jsuryareddy

A 23-year-old auto-rickshaw driver who allegedly threatened traffic police with a dead snake after being caught drunk driving in Hyderabad’s Chandrayangutta has issued a public apology on camera, even as police proceed with legal action against him.

Video Shows Accused Expressing Remorse at Police Station

In the latest update, a video circulating on social media shows Syed Irfan apologising at the Chandrayangutta police station. With folded hands, Irfan admits that scaring and threatening police officers with the snake was wrong and entirely his fault. He expresses remorse for his behaviour and promises that he will never drink and drive again or repeat such conduct in the future.

During the apology, Irfan also clarifies that the snake he used to threaten the officers was already dead.

Despite the apology and assurances, police officials have stated that legal action will continue as per the law.

Background: Drunk Driving Check Turns Bizarre

The incident occurred on the night of January 4, when Irfan, a resident of Pahadishareef, reportedly consumed cheap liquor and drove his auto-rickshaw towards his home. At the MBNR crossroads in Chandrayangutta, traffic police stopped him during routine checking.

A breathalyser test revealed an alcohol level of 150, far above permissible limits. Police detained his auto-rickshaw and booked him for drunk driving.

article-image

Threat With Dead Snake and Escape Attempt

Angered by the detention of his vehicle, Irfan allegedly returned to his auto, pulled out a dead snake, and threatened to throw it at a traffic sub-inspector. When traffic police alerted local law-and-order personnel, Irfan fled the spot.

Following a complaint, Chandrayangutta police traced him to his residence in Pahadishareef, brought him to the police station, and arrested him.

Case Registered, Court Appearance Scheduled

Police have registered a case against Irfan for drunk driving, public nuisance, and obstructing public servants from discharging their duty. He has been asked to appear before a court on Monday, officials confirmed.

