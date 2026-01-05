 Delhi Triple Murder Case: 25-Year-Old Man Kills Mother, Sister & Brother Over Financial Issues; Surrenders At Police Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDelhi Triple Murder Case: 25-Year-Old Man Kills Mother, Sister & Brother Over Financial Issues; Surrenders At Police Station

Delhi Triple Murder Case: 25-Year-Old Man Kills Mother, Sister & Brother Over Financial Issues; Surrenders At Police Station

The accused, identified as Yashveer Singh, a resident of the Mangal Bazar area, reached Laxmi Nagar Police Station at around 5 pm and told police personnel that he had killed his family members due to financial problems, they said.

PTIUpdated: Monday, January 05, 2026, 06:51 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man killed his mother, sister and minor brother in east Delhi over financial trouble and later walked into a police station to surrender, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Yashveer Singh, a resident of the Mangal Bazar area, reached Laxmi Nagar Police Station at around 5 pm and told police personnel that he had killed his family members due to financial problems, they said.

He disclosed that the deceased were his mother Kavita (46), sister Meghana (24) and brother Mukul (14), a senior police officer said.

Read Also
2022 Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Massive Protest Outside Uttarakhand CM’s Residence, CBI Probe...
article-image

"On receiving the information, police teams immediately rushed to the address mentioned by the man. Upon verification, the bodies of the woman and her two children were found lying inside the house," he said.

FPJ Shorts
YouTuber IShowSpeed Competes With A Cheetah In Shocking Video: Guess Who Won The Race?
YouTuber IShowSpeed Competes With A Cheetah In Shocking Video: Guess Who Won The Race?
No Virat Kohli For Vijay Hazare Trophy, India Star Opts Out Of Railways Clash Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series
No Virat Kohli For Vijay Hazare Trophy, India Star Opts Out Of Railways Clash Ahead Of IND Vs NZ ODI Series
Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BMC Starts ‘My Vote Not For Sale’ Voter Awareness Campaign, To Organise 20 Street Plays To Boost Turnout
Mumbai Civic Elections 2026: BMC Starts ‘My Vote Not For Sale’ Voter Awareness Campaign, To Organise 20 Street Plays To Boost Turnout
West Bengal News: Email To PM Modi Flags Alleged Recruitment Irregularities At Visva-Bharati University
West Bengal News: Email To PM Modi Flags Alleged Recruitment Irregularities At Visva-Bharati University

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Triple Murder Case: 25-Year-Old Man Kills Mother, Sister & Brother Over Financial Issues;...

Delhi Triple Murder Case: 25-Year-Old Man Kills Mother, Sister & Brother Over Financial Issues;...

Lucknow Primary School Headmaster Suspended After Textbooks Meant For Students Were Allegedly Sold...

Lucknow Primary School Headmaster Suspended After Textbooks Meant For Students Were Allegedly Sold...

'Punjab AAP’s ₹10 Lakh Health Insurance Scheme Is Misleading, Unrealistic And Financially...

'Punjab AAP’s ₹10 Lakh Health Insurance Scheme Is Misleading, Unrealistic And Financially...

'Meri Galti Hai Sir, Police Waalo Ko Daraana...': Auto Driver Issues Apology After Threatening Cops...

'Meri Galti Hai Sir, Police Waalo Ko Daraana...': Auto Driver Issues Apology After Threatening Cops...

BJP MLA Sidhu Patil, Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil Clash During Govt Meeting In Karnataka's Bidar - BJP

BJP MLA Sidhu Patil, Congress MLC Bhimrao Patil Clash During Govt Meeting In Karnataka's Bidar - BJP