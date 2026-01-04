 2022 Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Massive Protest Outside Uttarakhand CM’s Residence, CBI Probe Demanded | Visuals Surface
2022 Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: Massive Protest Outside Uttarakhand CM’s Residence, CBI Probe Demanded | Visuals Surface

A massive crowd gathered outside the Uttarakhand Chief Minister’s residence, demanding justice in the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case. Protesters called for a CBI probe, alleging VIP involvement. Police deployed heavy security as chants echoed. Meanwhile, officials reiterated that investigations found no VIP links and life sentences were awarded to the accused.

Updated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Thousands of people gathered outside Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's residence | X/@AjitSinghRathi

A massive crowd gathered outside the Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's residence, demanding answers and accountability in the 2022 murder case of 19-year-old receptionist Ankita Bhandari. Protesters marched with banners and flags, chanting slogans and seeking a CBI probe into the case.

Videos circulating on social media showed thousands advancing towards the CM’s residence, with police in riot gear forming barricades to control the crowd. Mild clashes were reported as protesters pressed forward, accusing authorities of shielding influential individuals.

Haridwar SP Denies ‘VIP’ Angle

Amid renewed demands for a CBI investigation, Haridwar SP (Rural) Shekhar Suyal clarified that no “VIP” involvement was found during the probe. Addressing reporters, he said the individual mentioned in chats during the investigation was Ankita’s acquaintance, Dharmendra Kumar alias Pradhan, a Noida resident.

Suyal stated that Dharmendra Kumar had visited the area for work two days before Ankita’s murder and had briefly stopped at the Vanantra Resort for a meal. “He is not a VIP,” the officer asserted, dismissing allegations of a cover-up.

2022 Ankita Bhandari Murder Case: All 3 Accused Sentenced To Life Imprisonment In Under 3 Years...
article-image

Govt Open to Further Probe

The Uttarakhand government said it was open to any further investigation if credible evidence emerges. Opposition leaders, however, continue to demand a CBI probe into both the murder and the fresh allegations.

Background of the Case

Ankita Bhandari, a receptionist at a resort in Pauri district, was allegedly murdered on September 18, 2022. Following an SIT investigation, the court sentenced resort owner Pulkit Arya son of a BJP leader and two others to life imprisonment.

