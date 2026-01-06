 Jharkhand News: 35-Year-Old Man, Who Failed UPSC 4 Times, Arrested For Posing As IAS Officer For 7 Years
Jharkhand News: 35-Year-Old Man, Who Failed UPSC 4 Times, Arrested For Posing As IAS Officer For 7 Years

A 35-year-old man from Jharkhand was arrested for allegedly posing as an IAS officer for nearly seven years. According to an NDTV report, he introduced himself as a 2014-batch Odisha-cadre officer during a visit to a police station. A probe revealed he had failed the UPSC exam four times and impersonated a civil servant to impress his father.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Jharkhand police arrest a man who allegedly posed as an IAS officer for seven years after his claims raised suspicion during a visit to a police station. | File Image

A man from Jharkhand was arrested for allegedly posing as a senior civil servant for nearly seven years, claiming to be an Indian Posts and Telecommunications Accounts and Finance Service (IPTAFS) officer, despite never clearing the UPSC examination, NDTV reported.

According to the NDTV report, the case surfaced on January 2 when the accused, identified as Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Jharkhand’s Kukhi, visited the Hussainabad police station in connection with a land dispute.

During his visit, Kumar introduced himself as a 2014-batch IAS officer of the Odisha cadre.

He further claimed that he was currently posted as a Chief Accounts Officer (CAO) in Bhubaneswar and had earlier served in cities such as Dehradun and Hyderabad before leaving the police station.

Police Grew Suspicious of His Claims

Officials at the Hussainabad police station grew suspicious of the claims made by Kumar and initiated a preliminary verification. During the inquiry, it was revealed that he was not employed in any government service, contrary to his assertions.

Following the verification, Kumar was taken into custody.

article-image

Failed UPSC Attempts and False Identity

During questioning, Kumar reportedly told the police that he had appeared for the UPSC examination four times but failed on each occasion. According to NDTV, he admitted to impersonating a senior officer to appear successful and to fulfil his father’s expectations.

Booked Under Multiple Sections

Police said Kumar has been booked under relevant sections of the law and has been remanded to judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.

