 Dhoom 3–Style Theft: How Identical Twins Fooled Police and Stole Two-Wheelers, Parts Worth ₹15 Lakh In Noida
A gang involved in two-wheeler thefts was busted by Noida Phase 1 police, with identical twin brothers as the masterminds. The twins dressed alike and alternated roles to avoid identification, inspired by a Dhoom 3–like strategy. Police recovered 15 stolen vehicles and spare parts worth nearly ₹15 lakh during the operation.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
article-image
X/@SachinGuptaUP

Noida: A Dhoom 3–like theft has come to light in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. The Phase 1 police station in Noida busted a gang of thieves and arrested four people. The masterminds of the gang were two identical twin brothers. Their appearances were so similar that they were able to carry out thefts easily, often managing to evade the police.

The brothers were identified as Arman alias Sutta and Ulman. They wore identical clothes and would alternate roles, making identification extremely difficult. While one brother sat at a shop, the other carried out Dhoom 3–style thefts.

Police recovered 15 stolen two-wheelers and a large quantity of vehicle parts from the accused. The total value of the recovered items is estimated to be around ₹15 lakh.

How The Crime Was Commited?

The gang’s strategy involved deception, when one brother stole a bike, the other would wear the same clothes and sit at a scrap shop. If anyone grew suspicious and made inquiries, the other brother would be found at the shop, allowing the thief to escape easily.

The investigation revealed that the accused first conducted reconnaissance of two-wheelers parked near colonies, housing societies, companies, and factories in Delhi, Noida, the NCR, and nearby areas. Once they spotted an opportunity, they broke the vehicle locks and stole them. After the theft, the vehicles were taken to scrap shops, dismantled, and their parts sold at high prices. In some cases, entire vehicles were sold at low prices in other states.

