UP: Viral Video Shows Man Posing As Delivery Agent Caught By Residents Stealing Fire Hydrants In Greater Noida West; Arrested

Alert residents catch a man posing as a delivery agent while stealing fire hydrant valves in Greater Noida West | X/ @GreaterNoidaW,

Residents of Amrapali Golf Homes and Kingswood Park societies in Greater Noida West caught a young man stealing fire hydrant valves while posing as an online delivery agent. Four stolen hydrants were recovered from his backpack. A video of the confrontation, recorded by residents, has since gone viral on social media.

What the Viral Video Shows

The video shows several men and women surrounding the suspected thief, questioning him inside the housing complex. The man is seen crouching in a corner, appearing nervous and largely silent, while residents confront him. During the questioning, residents pull out a long metal pipe or cutting tool, believed to have been used to remove the hydrant valves.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

As the backpack is opened and emptied on the floor, four fire hydrant valves and other tools are clearly visible. Residents can be heard asking, “Yeh kya hai?” (What is this?), “Bag kholo” (Open the bag), and pointing out, “Fire hydrant hai”. Some residents allege that the man had entered the society under the pretext of being a delivery boy.

A woman in the video is also heard questioning the accused about why he resorted to theft, suggesting lack of education as a possible reason.

Bisrakh police station confirmed that the accused has been taken into custody. Further legal action is underway, a senior police official said. The DCP Central Noida also acknowledged the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Similar Incident: Jeweller Foils Robbery Attempt in Hyderabad

In a separate incident from Hyderabad, a jewellery shop owner showed remarkable courage by resisting an armed robbery at his showroom located at Rampalli X Roads. CCTV footage shows robbers entering the shop with covered faces, only to be overpowered when the owner caught hold of one accused, despite another robber threatening his son with a pistol. The robbery attempt was ultimately foiled.