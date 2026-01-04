'B*******, M*******d': Viral Video Shows Group Of Men Abusing, Vandalising Car Outside Greater Noida Girls’ Hostel; Police Respond

CCTV footage shows a group of young men abusing a hostel owner and vandalising a parked car outside a girls’ hostel in Greater Noida | X/@GreaterNoidaW

A CCTV video showing a violent brawl outside a girls’ hostel in Greater Noida has gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention and prompting police action months after the incident occurred.

The video shows a group of around four to six young men engaged in a heated argument with the hostel owner, an older man, outside the premises. The men are seen shouting loudly, hurling repeated abuses and Hindi slurs like ("madarchd," "behenchd) , and gesturing aggressively while confronting the hostel owner, who appears to be trying to defend himself during the altercation.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Minutes into the video, the argument escalates further. One of the men is seen picking up what appears to be a stick or metal rod and repeatedly smashing the rear windshield of a parked car, shattering the glass completely. Others in the group continue yelling, kicking the vehicle, and pushing toward the hostel entrance, while a few attempt to restrain their companions.

Police Say Incident Is Old, Action Taken After Complaint

Responding to the viral video, Noida Police confirmed on social media that the incident had occurred several months ago but was not reported at the time. According to the police, the hostel owner did not approach the Knowledge Park police station immediately after the incident.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“The aforementioned incident is several months old, in which some young men had a dispute with the hostel owner over some matter. At that time, the hostel owner did not provide any information to Knowledge Park police station,” the police said in their reply.

One Accused Detained, Probe Underway

Police further stated that following a recent written complaint by the victim, legal action has now been initiated.

“In relation to the aforementioned incident, today on 04.01.2026, Knowledge Park police station has taken one accused into police custody; a police team has been formed. Other legal proceedings are ongoing,” the statement added.