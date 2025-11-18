EAM S Jaishankar Warns Against ‘Whitewashing’ Terrorism At SCO Summit In Russia | X

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivered a firm message on terrorism at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Russia, insisting that the global community must show zero tolerance for the threat in all its forms.

He said there could be no justification or whitewashing of terrorism and added that India would defend its people whenever required.

India presses for collective action on terror

Addressing SCO leaders, Jaishankar repeated New Delhi’s long-standing call for uncompromising, united action against terrorism. He said the fight against the threat must remain a shared priority and emphasised that India has the right to protect its citizens from terror activities. His remarks come shortly after the Centre directed that the November 10 car explosion near the Red Fort be investigated as a terror attack, handing the case to the National Investigation Agency.

High-level talks in Moscow as global tensions rise

Jaishankar began a three-day visit to Russia by meeting Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov soon after landing in Moscow. Their discussions covered bilateral cooperation along with regional and global developments linked to the SCO, BRICS, the UN and the G20, as reported by Russia’s state-run TASS agency.

He highlighted the value of open conversations at a time of geopolitical volatility and said the two sides would exchange views on the Ukraine conflict, the situation in the Middle East and developments in Afghanistan. He added that India supports ongoing international efforts aimed at peace and said an early end to the conflict and a durable settlement would benefit the wider global community.

Jaishankar described India’s relationship with Russia as a factor of stability and said its continued strengthening contributes to international stability. He is attending the SCO Heads of State Council meeting and holding a series of engagements ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s expected visit to New Delhi next month.