Kaziranga Elevated Corridor To Cut Upper Assam–Guwahati Travel Time By An Hour, Protect Wildlife: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Kaziranga Elevated Corridor To Cut Upper Assam–Guwahati Travel Time By An Hour, Protect Wildlife |

Guwahati: In a landmark step that blends infrastructure growth with ecological sensitivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and the four-laning of the Kaliabor–Numaligarh section of National Highway-715 at Kaliabor in Nagaon district. The Prime Minister also virtually flagged off two Amrit Bharat Express trains, strengthening rail links between the North-East and North India.

With an estimated investment of around ₹6,957 crore, the ambitious project includes a 35-km-long elevated corridor passing through the Kaziranga landscape and the upgradation of the Kaliabor–Numaligarh highway stretch. Designed strictly in line with Supreme Court directives and recommendations of the Wildlife Institute of India, the corridor aims to ensure safe and uninterrupted movement of wildlife while drastically reducing road accidents and human–animal conflict in one of India’s most sensitive ecological zones.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Passing through Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts, the elevated corridor is expected to bring a transformative change in connectivity across Upper Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the project would reduce travel time between Upper Assam and Guwahati by at least one hour, offering relief to daily commuters, traders, patients and tourists alike. Beyond faster travel, the modern infrastructure is expected to open new opportunities for eco-tourism and cultural tourism, while generating employment for local youth. The project is slated for completion within 36 months.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Addressing a massive gathering at Mouchanda Pathar in Kaliabor, Chief Minister Sarma described the day as a historic milestone in Assam’s journey towards a “new Assam.” He said it was once unimaginable that a Prime Minister would approve a nearly ₹7,000-crore project solely to protect wildlife while building world-class infrastructure. Calling it an unprecedented gift, Sarma said Prime Minister Modi had personally come to Kaliabor to dedicate it to the people of the State.

Read Also PM Modi To Launch NDA’s Tamil Nadu Election Campaign At Madurantakam On January 23

Also Watch:

Highlighting Kaliabor’s cultural and historical significance, Sarma referred to local folklore that Lord Krishna rested at Kaliabor while taking Rukmini of Assam to Dwarka. He said the Prime Minister’s presence on this “sacred land” symbolised the enduring bond between Assam and Gujarat.

The Chief Minister also recalled that a day earlier, more than 10,000 artistes had showcased Bodo culture through Bagurumba at Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium, taking Assam’s heritage to a global audience. He said that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Assam had secured major milestones such as a semiconductor industry, a bio-refinery, one of the country’s largest fertiliser plants, UNESCO World Heritage Site status for Charaideo, classical language status for Assamese, and the installation of the grand statue of Lachit Borphukan—signs of a confident and aspirational Assam.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, the two Amrit Bharat Express trains flagged off by the Prime Minister are expected to significantly strengthen rail connectivity. The Dibrugarh–Gomti Nagar Amrit Bharat Express will cover 1,894 km in about 42 hours, improving links between Assam, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. The Kamakhya–Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express will traverse 1,956 km in about 38 hours, benefiting passengers across Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Haryana with safer and faster travel.

Referring to the flagging off of the country’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train between Guwahati and Kolkata a day earlier, Sarma noted that Assam had received three major rail services in just two days. Expressing gratitude on behalf of the people of the State, he said Assam had entered a new horizon of development—one that balances speed, sustainability and pride in its cultural roots.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Also Watch:

The programme was attended by Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita, Assam ministers Atul Bora, Charan Boro, Krishnendu Paul and Keshab Mahanta, MPs Kamakhya Prasad Tasa and Dilip Saikia, MLA Diplu Ranjan Sarma, several other MPs and MLAs, and thousands of people from across the state.