PM Modi Lays Foundation For ₹6,950 Crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor In Assam | VIDEO

PM Modi Lays Foundation For ₹6,950 Crore Kaziranga Elevated Corridor In Assam |

Guwahati: Calling Kaziranga “more than a National Park—it is the soul of Assam and a priceless jewel of India’s biodiversity,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday performed the bhoomi pujan of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, a major infrastructure initiative worth over ₹6,950 crore, at Kaliabor in Nagaon district in Assam.

The project involves the four-laning of the Kaliabor–Numaligarh section of National Highway-715 and includes a 35-kilometre elevated wildlife corridor designed to allow the free movement of animals beneath the highway, while ensuring smooth and safe vehicular traffic above.

Addressing a large gathering, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude to the people of Assam for turning out in large numbers. He said returning to Kaziranga brought back vivid memories of his visit two years ago, which he described as one of the most special experiences of his life. Recalling his overnight stay at Kaziranga National Park and an early morning elephant safari, Modi said the encounter allowed him to experience the region’s natural beauty up close.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“Every visit to Assam fills me with joy,” Modi said, describing the state as a land of bravery, talent and cultural richness. Referring to his participation a day earlier in the Bagurumba Dwhou festival in Guwahati, he praised the Bodo community’s daughters for creating a new record with the participation of over 10,000 performers. The Prime Minister said the rhythm of the kham and the melody of the sifung mesmerised audiences, calling the presentation an experience that “touched the eyes and reached the heart.” He also thanked artists, organisers, social media influencers and the media for taking Assam’s culture to the nation and the world.

Modi noted that his recent visits to Assam—from attending the Jhumoir Mahotsav and celebrating Magh Bihu to inaugurating the expanded terminal of Lokpriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport and laying the foundation of the Ammonia-Urea Complex in Namrup—reflect the government’s commitment to its mantra of “Vikas bhi, Virasat bhi” (development along with heritage).

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Also Watch:

Highlighting Kaliabor’s historical significance, the Prime Minister recalled that it was from this region that Lachit Borphukan planned the strategy to defeat the Mughal forces. He said the victory was not merely military but a symbol of Assam’s pride, unity and self-confidence. From being a strategic centre during the Ahom era, Kaliabor is now emerging as a vital hub of connectivity and development, he added.

Explaining the vision behind the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, Modi said floods often force wildlife—especially rhinos, elephants and tigers—to cross the highway in search of higher ground, leading to accidents and disruptions. “Our aim is to ensure smooth traffic while keeping the forest and wildlife safe,” he said. The 90-km corridor from Kaliabor to Numaligarh, built at a cost of around ₹7,000 crore, has been designed keeping in mind traditional animal movement routes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The Prime Minister said the project would also strengthen connectivity between Upper Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and, together with new rail services, open up fresh economic opportunities. He noted that protecting nature also creates livelihoods, pointing out the steady rise in tourism in Kaziranga, which has benefited local youth through homestays, guiding, transport, handicrafts and small businesses.

Praising Assam’s success in wildlife conservation, Modi recalled a time when rhino poaching was rampant, with dozens of one-horned rhinos killed in 2013 and 2014. He said decisive political will, better resources for the forest department, enhanced surveillance and initiatives like women forest guards under Van Durga had transformed the situation. “In 2025, not a single case of rhino poaching was reported,” he said, crediting both the government and the people of Assam.

Rejecting the notion that development and ecology are at odds, Modi said India is showing the world that both can progress together. He highlighted increased forest cover, large-scale tree plantation under the “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign, expansion of tiger and elephant reserves, the return of cheetahs, and India becoming Asia’s largest Ramsar network.

On connectivity, the Prime Minister said the biggest pain of the Northeast had long been distance—of places and of hearts. He noted that rail investment in Assam has increased nearly five-fold under his government, leading to new lines, doubling, electrification and improved passenger facilities. From Kaliabor, Modi announced three new train services, including a Vande Bharat Sleeper Train connecting Guwahati and Kolkata, and two Amrit Bharat Express trains, which he said would benefit traders, students and ordinary passengers across several states.

Modi also touched upon concerns related to identity and culture, praising the Assam government’s efforts against illegal infiltration and encroachments. He warned that demographic imbalance, illegal occupation of land and encroachment in forest and animal corridors posed serious threats to Assam’s heritage and security.

Also Watch:

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister said Assam’s rapid development is opening new doors for the entire Northeast and strengthening India’s Act East Policy. “When Assam moves forward, the Northeast moves forward,” he said, congratulating the people on the projects launched.

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Pabitra Margherita, along with other dignitaries, were present at the event.