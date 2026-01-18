PM Modi Urges Supporters To Climb Down Poles At Malda Rally, Targets TMC Over Governance In Bengal | VIDEO

PM Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Malda, urging supporters to prioritise safety while attacking the TMC over governance issues | X - @narendramodi

Kolkata, Jan 17: Before starting his address at a public rally in Malda in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged several people to “come down” from the poles they had climbed to see and hear him.

“I know many people cannot see me, but they can definitely hear my voice and the beating of my heart. I can see several people have climbed up the poles to see me, but your life is more precious. I will be crestfallen if anything happens to you all and if you all get hurt. Your love for me is my world,” said Modi.

TMC stands exposed as a party of corruption, appeasement and violence. West Bengal needs a BJP government that prioritises development and people’s welfare. Addressing a massive rally in Malda.@BJP4Bengal

https://t.co/0J3v9ppj4k — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2026

Reference to 2018 Midnapore incident

Notably, in 2018, a political controversy erupted after a tent collapsed, injuring at least 90 people at Midnapore during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally. The tent that collapsed was beside the dais, and soon after the untoward incident, the Prime Minister had immediately instructed the Special Protection Group (SPG) to attend to the injured people.

Speech paused for safety

The Prime Minister immediately stopped his speech and repeatedly asked others who were still on the poles to come down. Modi later also visited the hospital where the injured people were admitted.

These glimpses indicate the mood of West Bengal…



TMC misrule is ending soon. BJP is people’s choice. pic.twitter.com/MKYrpiBhiV — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2026

Attack on TMC government

Following the inauguration of the country’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train between Howrah and Guwahati, Modi, during the public rally after the situation was brought under control and people came down from the poles, launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in Bengal.

“If TMC is not ousted from power, then the poor people of Bengal will be deprived of the schemes of the Central government. Bengal is the only state where people don’t get the benefit of free health insurance up to Rs 5 lakh. Shouldn’t the people of Bengal receive the benefits of this free electricity scheme? Bengal is surrounded on all sides by good governance of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governments. Now it’s time for good governance in Bengal,” said Modi.

Assurance to refugees

The Prime Minister also assured refugees, including the Matuas who migrated to India due to religious persecution, that they would be given citizenship.

Poll victories cited

Referring to the recent victories of the saffron camp at civic polls in Maharashtra and Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram, Modi said, “Nobody had thought that BJP would win at those places. The new generation is trusting BJP. After Bihar, BJP will also win Bengal.”