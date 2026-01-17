'Muje Bohot Dukh Hoga': PM Modi's Emotional Appeal To People who Climbed Makeshift Stands In West Bengal's Malda

Malda: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed a public rally in West Bengal's Malda. Before beginning his speech, PM Modi noticed that some people had climbed onto makeshift stands, risking their safety. He appealed to them to climb down.

"I'm appealing to those of you who have climbed up. Please come down... If anything happens to you, if you get hurt, I will be deeply saddened, my friends. I know you can't see me, but you will surely be able to hear my voice and feel my heart beat. If anything happens to you, I will be heartbroken.. Your love for me means the world to me, but your lives are even more precious," PM Modi said.

"Kahi koi nuksan ho gaya, aap ko chot poch gayi, muje bohot pedha hogi, apko kuch bhi hoga, muje bohot dukh hoga," PM Modi can be heard saying.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi flagged off India’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper Train between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya) at Malda Town Railway Station. The inaugural Vande Bharat sleeper train will operate between Howrah in West Bengal and Kamakhya in Guwahati, Assam.

PM Modi also sounded the poll bugle in West Bengal’s Malda for the upcoming assembly elections. Addressing a rally in Malda, PM Modi said that this time it is West Bengal’s turn to bring the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power in the Assembly polls for good governance.