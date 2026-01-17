 Robbery Caught On Cam: Thief Steals Bike, Rides Off In Under 10 Seconds In UP’s Moradabad
CCTV footage from Moradabad shows a thief swiftly breaking a chain lock, starting a parked motorcycle and escaping within 10 seconds. The incident has gone viral, sparking shock and sarcastic reactions online. No police complaint had been filed at the time of reporting, highlighting concerns over vehicle security and local law enforcement.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Saturday, January 17, 2026, 03:45 PM IST
CCTV footage captures a shocking moment as a thief swiftly breaks a chain lock and rides away with a parked motorcycle in under 10 seconds in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh | X/@SachinGuptaUP

A shocking CCTV video from Moradabad has surfaced online, showing a thief stealing a parked motorcycle in less than 10 seconds.

Thief Breaks Chain Lock, Rides Away Calmly

The footage shows a man casually approaching a motorcycle that was secured with a chain lock. Within seconds, he skillfully breaks open the lock, starts the bike possibly using a bypass technique or duplicate key and rides away unhurriedly, as if carrying out a routine task. The entire act is completed in under 10 seconds.

No Police Complaint Filed Yet

At the time of publishing this report, no formal police complaint had been registered in connection with the theft. It remains unclear whether the motorcycle owner has approached the authorities.

Netizens React With Shock And Sarcasm

The video has triggered widespread reactions on social media, with users expressing a mix of disbelief, dark humour and frustration over law and order.
One user commented, “Gajab talent hai bhai.”

Another wrote sarcastically, “Shortest learning course.”

