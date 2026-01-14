 UP Shocker: 6-Year-Old Beaten To Death By Stepmother, Father For Soiling Her Clothes In Ghaziabad
Six-year-old Shifa died in Ghaziabad after being allegedly beaten by her father and stepmother for soiling her clothes. She was forced to stay on the rooftop overnight in cold and later died during treatment. Police registered a case, arrested both parents, and said initial claims of an accident were false.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Wednesday, January 14, 2026, 06:28 PM IST
article-image
Representational Photo

A six-year-old girl died in the Dasna area of Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad after allegedly being subjected to severe punishment by her father and stepmother for soiling her clothes after falling into a drain.

According to police, the victim, Shifa, got her clothes dirty while playing near her home on Sunday. When her father, Akram, and stepmother, Nisha, saw her soiled clothes, they allegedly beat the child brutally and forced her to stay on the rooftop overnight in the biting cold.

The girl died the next day while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Speaking to news agency ANI, ACP Priyashree Pal said police received information about the girl’s death on January 12 at around 12:15 pm. The body was taken into custody and sent for post-mortem examination.

A case was registered against the parents on Tuesday, and both were arrested on Wednesday morning.

article-image

ACP Pal said Nisha, the stepmother, allegedly used to beat the children regularly. She added that the child was beaten on the night of January 10. When her condition worsened the next morning, the family initially relied on amulets and delayed proper treatment. They later took her to a hospital, where she died. During questioning, police found the death was not accidental, contrary to the family’s initial claim.

