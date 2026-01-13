Uttar Pradesh News: Gramodyog Employment Scheme Creates 2,586 Jobs As 94 Rural Units Launched In 2025–26

The Chief Minister Gramodyog Employment Scheme boosts rural livelihoods in Uttar Pradesh with new industrial units and job creation | Representational Image

Lucknow, Jan 13: The Chief Minister Gramodyog Employment Scheme is witnessing steady progress in Uttar Pradesh during the financial year 2025–26, with a focus on strengthening rural employment and promoting small-scale industries in villages.

According to official data, 94 new industrial units have been established under the scheme so far this year, resulting in a capital investment of ₹648.63 lakh and the generation of employment for 2,586 youths across the state.

Focus on rural industrialisation

The scheme aims to encourage rural industrialisation by providing financial support to educated and technically qualified unemployed youth, enabling them to set up enterprises near their place of residence.

Officials said the progress achieved in the current financial year indicates that the programme is moving in line with its targets and is expected to expand further in the remaining months.

Loan and subsidy support

Under the scheme, eligible rural entrepreneurs are provided bank loans of up to ₹10 lakh to establish micro and small enterprises. To reduce the financial burden on new entrepreneurs, the government offers interest subsidy support.

For applicants from the general category, interest above 4 per cent is borne by the government, while for entrepreneurs from reserved categories, the entire interest amount is subsidised. This provision is intended to make credit access easier and promote self-employment in rural areas.

Eligibility and selection process

Men and women between the age group of 18 and 50 years are eligible to apply for benefits under the scheme. The selection of beneficiaries is carried out through a district-level task force committee chaired by the district magistrate, ensuring scrutiny at the local administrative level.

Beneficiaries from the general category are required to contribute 10 per cent of the project cost, while those from reserved categories contribute 5 per cent as their own share.

Broader objectives

Officials said the broader objective of the scheme is to create a sustainable self-employment ecosystem in rural areas by supporting traditional artisans, small manufacturers and new-age entrepreneurs. .

Along with employment generation, the scheme is also aimed at strengthening local economies, promoting women entrepreneurship and reducing migration from villages to cities.

The state government plans to connect more eligible youths with the scheme in the coming period to further expand rural livelihood opportunities.