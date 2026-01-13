Uttar Pradesh Govt’s Biometric Attendance Order Yet To Be Implemented At Fatehpur District Hospital

Biometric attendance system remains unimplemented at Fatehpur District Hospital despite Uttar Pradesh government directives | Representational Image

Fatehpur, Jan 13: The Uttar Pradesh government’s directive to introduce biometric attendance in government hospitals to ensure discipline and accountability has yet to be implemented on the ground in Fatehpur district. Despite clear instructions from the Health Department, biometric attendance machines have not been installed at the district hospital even a month after the order.

Order yet to be enforced

Under the government order, biometric attendance was made mandatory for doctors, officers and staff working in district hospitals, women’s hospitals, community health centres (CHCs) and primary health centres (PHCs). It was clearly stated that salaries would not be released without biometric attendance, with the objective of preventing late arrivals, absenteeism and fake attendance.

The Health Department had claimed that the system would ensure the regular availability of doctors and staff, leading to improved healthcare services for patients.

Officials cite administrative process

On December 13, 2025, the Director General of Medical and Health Services, Uttar Pradesh, issued instructions to all districts to strictly enforce the system from December 16 and warned of action against officials showing laxity.

Speaking on the delay, the Chief Medical Superintendent of the district hospital said the hospital is currently functioning under the administrative control of Daraiyav Singh Medical College. He confirmed that the biometric attendance order had been received and forwarded to the medical college principal for approval.

The principal of Daraiyav Singh Medical College stated that the government order has been received and that the process to install biometric attendance machines will begin soon.

Patients express concern

Meanwhile, patients and attendants said that without strict enforcement of attendance rules, meaningful improvement in government hospitals will remain limited to official paperwork.