Uttar Pradesh Rapidly Advancing On Path Of Development After Becoming Mafia-Free: CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath |

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that we in Uttar Pradesh do not just talk about inherent possibilities, but deliver results in line with possibilities with firm resolve. The result of the government's resolve is that today Uttar Pradesh is rapidly advancing on the path of development after becoming mafia-free and riot-free.

CM Yogi was addressing as chief guest the formal closing ceremony of Gorakhpur Festival on Tuesday afternoon. Addressing from the main stage at Champa Devi Park in front of Ramgarh Tal, the Chief Minister said that widespread changes are visible in the state due to the government's resolve. Due to the government's efforts, youth are getting employment. Positive changes are coming in the lives of farmer annadatas.

Entrepreneurs and traders are getting the opportunity to expand business in a fear-free environment. Sisters and daughters are getting the atmosphere to go to school and market smiling. Today, if anyone dares to obstruct sisters and daughters in their path, Yamraj will be ready at the next intersection to issue his ticket. This is possible only when the government has firm resolve to serve the people.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the greatest strength in life is patience and discipline. We never lost patience. When neglected, we adopted the path of struggle. Referring to the neglect by previous governments on the encephalitis problem, CM Yogi said that then we took to the streets in agitation and when we came to government, we eradicated encephalitis in two years with a sense of complete responsibility.

The Chief Minister said that today Gorakhpur and Uttar Pradesh are on new heights of development. Even before 2017, when the country was progressing, Gorakhpur was left behind. If compared, there will be a world of difference between Uttar Pradesh and Gorakhpur before and after 2017. Until 2017, like the entire state, Gorakhpur was gripped by riots and hooliganism. Goonda tax was collected. Roads were dilapidated, electricity was not available. There was filth, disease, and the scourge of encephalitis.

CM Yogi said that mosquitoes and mafia are complements to each other. One makes the body unhealthy while the other makes society unhealthy. When society is not aware of cleanliness of every kind, physical and social, it has to suffer the consequences.

Mentioning the present and past condition of Gorakhpur, the Chief Minister said that Gorakhpur was once notorious for mafia rule and hooligan rule. The state was in the same condition. Riots happened in the state every second or third day. Traders, sisters, daughters were not safe. Traders were forced to pay goonda tax. Encephalitis disease was at its peak and there was no effort to save young children from it. Youth were forced to migrate. Then, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the double-engine Uttar Pradesh government started a campaign for the transformation of Gorakhpur and Eastern Uttar Pradesh, and its results are visible today on the ground.

The Chief Minister said that a person who came here eight years ago, if he comes to Gorakhpur today, will not recognize the city due to the changes brought by development. The same will be the situation regarding Ayodhya, Kashi, Prayagraj. Sharing the memoirs told by a person who came to Lucknow after eight years, the Chief Minister said that the person could not recognize Lucknow at all. When he came to Lucknow eight years ago, there was a lot of filth, roads were narrow. And, he was advised not to step out of the house after sunset. Now he is stepping out fear-free even late at night.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that change is the basis of prosperity and happiness. Adopting this mantra, today when India is progressing, Uttar Pradesh and Gorakhpur are not lagging behind. Today, development schemes reach people without being asked. He said that earlier people used to think whether the fertilizer factory in Gorakhpur would run, whether AIIMS would be built in Gorakhpur or whether BRD Medical College could become a center of excellence in medical treatment again. But today all these things are reality. Ramgarh Tal, once infamous for crime, has now become an excellent tourist center.

The Chief Minister said that today there is excellent connectivity and infrastructure in Gorakhpur. There is a network of four-lane and six-lane roads here. Ten years ago, it took 8 to 10 hours to go from Gorakhpur to Lucknow, 6 hours to Ayodhya and Kashi. Today, due to excellent road connectivity, the distance from Gorakhpur to Lucknow is covered in three and a half hours, to Kashi in two and a half hours, and to Ayodhya in one and a half hours. Before 2017, there was only one air service from Gorakhpur, that too occasionally. Today there are air services from Gorakhpur to Delhi, Mumbai including many major cities and the distance is covered in one to one and a half hours.

The Chief Minister said that when a better security environment was created, in the last 8 years, investment of thousands of crores of rupees happened in Gorakhpur and through this, 50 thousand youth got jobs. If this investment had not happened, these youth would have had to migrate. Whereas today they have got jobs in their own area. Earlier there was one university in Gorakhpur, today there are four universities. The state government's Hotel Management Institute has also been established in Gorakhpur. Poor children are getting free modern education in Atal Residential School.

CM Yogi said that the achievements of Gorakhpur and the state are a showcase of the journey of development with heritage. Gorakhpur Festival is a platform for showcasing these. The Chief Minister said that life is not the name of despair or hopelessness. An ordinary citizen does not resort to dishonesty. He progresses with his hard work and effort. The platform of Gorakhpur Festival encourages such hardworking and enterprising people.

CM Yogi explained to the people the importance of technology in today's era and gave lessons on its proper use. He said that technology is for humans, not humans for technology. Technology can bring widespread changes in life. Before 2017, there were complaints of ration not being received. The ration distribution system was linked with technology and the problem was resolved. Similarly, Jan Dhan scheme was linked with technology to create a corruption-free environment.

In his address, the Chief Minister also advised people to avoid excessive and unnecessary use of smartphones. He said, today in many homes, small children are also given smartphones to play with. This is like a crime. Due to this, children are becoming stubborn and victims of depression. Warning about cyber fraud, he said that do not trust any unknown person. Do not fall into the trap of digital arrest in the pursuit of any shortcut. Do not use smartphones more and unnecessarily than needed. When not needed, keep the smartphone switched off.

The Chief Minister also cautioned about using phone while driving vehicles. He said that road accidents are a challenge. Youth are falling into its trap. Entire families are being wiped out. Therefore, one must avoid using phone while driving vehicles. Good roads are made for smooth movement, not for going to the other world prematurely. Roads are not for speeding, but for reaching the destination safely with caution.

From the platform of Gorakhpur Festival, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave Makar Sankranti greetings to all citizens. He said that on the holy occasion of Makar Sankranti, lakhs of devotees come to Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Temple from Gorakhpur, Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Nepal, Bihar and many parts of the country. They offer khichdi of faith to Baba. Before offering khichdi, Gorakhpur Festival is providing a platform of enthusiasm and joy to pay obeisance to faith.

From the main stage of Gorakhpur Festival, CM Yogi honored six luminaries who made special contributions in sports, science, agriculture and social work with Gorakhpur Ratna. International para badminton player Shivam Yadav in sports, international handball player Ananya Yadav, international mountaineer Nitish Singh, in science Prof. Sharad Mishra, Professor in Biotechnology Department at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Gorakhpur University, progressive farmer Avinash Kumar Maurya in agriculture and architect Ashish Shrivastava for social work were honored with Gorakhpur Ratna. Shivam Yadav's father received the award on his behalf as he is currently participating in a competition in Egypt. The Chief Minister freely praised the remarkable work done by all in their respective fields and called them pride of Gorakhpur. After honoring with Gorakhpur Ratna, CM Yogi Adityanath released the souvenir 'Abhyudaya' of Gorakhpur Festival.

On this occasion, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Kamlesh Paswan said that Gorakhpur Festival being held under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is providing a big platform to artisans and artists to progress year after year. Local talents are getting opportunities in this festival and renowned artists at national and international level are also coming to Gorakhpur to perform. This is all possible under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

At the closing ceremony of Gorakhpur Festival, MP Ravikishan said that Ramrajya has come in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Crime is ended here and criminals are destroyed. Here there is security for women, traders, and street vendors. This state is progressing with development, employment, culture preservation and respect. Yogi Ji are protectors of Sanatan and Hindutva. Mentioning the broad form of Gorakhpur Festival, the MP said that with CM Yogi's vision, Gorakhpur Festival has become not just a cultural event but an employment festival for artists and artisans.

In the welcome address, Divisional Commissioner and Festival Committee President Anil Dhingra gave detailed information about various aspects of the event. On this occasion, Mayor Dr. Manglesh Shrivastava, MLAs Vipin Singh, Rajesh Tripathi, Dr. Vimlesh Paswan, Mahendra Pal Singh, Pradeep Shukla, Vice Chairperson of State Women's Commission Charu Chaudhary, BJP Mahanagar Coordinator Rajesh Gupta, Mahant Ravindradas of Kalibari etc. were also present on the stage.

At the closing ceremony of Gorakhpur Festival, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath enjoyed the melodious bhajans sung by folk and bhajan singer, MLA Maithili Thakur. To listen to the bhajans, the Chief Minister came down from the main stage to the chairs placed in front. Maithili Thakur started her presentations in the bhajan evening with 'Le Chal Apni Navariya Avadh Bihari Sanvariya'. After listening to the bhajan, the Chief Minister went to the stage and also honored Maithili Thakur.

CM Yogi also visited the exhibitions and stalls set up by various departments in the festival premises. He talked to progressive farmers in the agriculture exhibition and children in the book fair. The Chief Minister inspected the models made by students in the science exhibition and boosted their morale. He also visited the exhibition set up by Information Department and Archives.