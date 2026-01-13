Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav Accuses BJP Of Plotting Voter List Fraud, Threatens FIRs

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav | X @ANI

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged that the BJP was trying to manipulate the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls to create fake voters, warning that criminal cases would be filed against anyone found involved in irregularities.

Addressing a gathering of party workers and leaders from across the state at the Samajwadi Party headquarters in Lucknow, Yadav said the ruling party was bent on corrupting the democratic process by interfering with voter registration.

He said that if any wrongdoing was detected in the preparation of the voter list, FIRs would be lodged not only against those who got fake votes made but also against officials and employees responsible. A draft FIR format, he added, had been circulated to all Samajwadi Party booth level agents and booth in-charges.

Calling on party workers to intensify preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections, Yadav urged them to go door to door to connect with people and spread awareness about the party’s policies and programmes. He appealed to the people of the state to remain alert to what he described as BJP conspiracies.

Claiming that public support was slipping away from the BJP, Yadav accused the ruling party of acting like a land mafia and alleged that BJP leaders were illegally occupying government and poor people’s land across Uttar Pradesh. He also charged the government with widespread corruption. “Corruption has reached its peak in every department. The BJP government has crossed all limits. In 2027, the BJP will not be traceable,” he said.

The Samajwadi Party chief further alleged that the SIR exercise was effectively an NRC-like process. “The work meant for the Home Ministry is being carried out by the BJP government through the Election Commission,” he claimed.

Yadav said serious discrepancies were continuing to surface in the voter list even after the SIR. Referring to a statement by the chief minister, he said it had been acknowledged that about four crore names were being removed from the rolls.

He also pointed to what he termed a major mismatch between figures released by the Election Commission of India and the State Election Commission. According to him, the central poll body has put the number of voters at 12.56 crore, while the state’s voter list shows 12.69 crore voters in rural areas alone. “When urban voters are added, the total goes beyond 17 crore. When the same BLOs and officials prepare the lists, why are the numbers so different?” he asked.

Hundreds of party workers and leaders present at the meeting reiterated their resolve to form the Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh in 2027.