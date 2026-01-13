 Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Attends Dahi-Chura Feast At Vijay Kumar Sinha’s Residence On Makar Sankranti
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Attends Dahi-Chura Feast At Vijay Kumar Sinha’s Residence On Makar Sankranti

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attended a traditional ‘Dahi-Chura’ feast at Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha’s residence in Patna on Tuesday, marking Makar Sankranti. Several ministers were present, including Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary. The event featured cultural rituals, political interactions, and highlighted the festival’s social and political significance in Bihar.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 08:27 PM IST
article-image
Nitish Kumar Attends Dahi-Chura Feast At Bihar Deputy CM’s Residence On Makar Sankranti |

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attended a traditional 'Dahi-Chura' feast at the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha on Tuesday, on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Several Ministers of the state government, including Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, were also present.

The programme began with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar paying tribute to Swami Vivekananda by garlanding his portrait.

One of the major attractions of this feast was Tej Pratap Yadav, who reached the residence of Deputy CM Sinha and greeted him.

During the occasion, they had the photo sessions together, but when asked whether Tej Pratap Yadav would join the NDA, both the leaders said that the announcement would be made only when the time comes.

Makar Sankranti holds special significance in Bihar's politics.

article-image

The Dahi-Chura feasts organised by public representatives provide an opportunity for direct interaction with the common people.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sinha organises a 'Dahi-Chura' feast every year on Makar Sankranti.

On Monday, he also hosted a grand feast in his home constituency of Lakhisarai, which was attended by thousands of people.

According to Deputy Chief Minister Sinha, such events not only keep folk traditions alive but also strengthen social and political dialogue.

In Bihar, Makar Sankranti is not just a religious festival, but also a symbol of social unity and cultural identity.

Consuming Dahi-Chura, Tilkut (sesame seed sweets), and other sweets is traditionally considered auspicious on this day.

Dahi-Chura is an integral part of Bihar's culinary culture, reflecting the values of simplicity, equality, and community.

From villages to cities, people of all classes celebrate this festival with equal enthusiasm.

This year, Makar Sankranti is being celebrated in Bihar on January 14-15.

This is the day when the sun astronomically moves from Sagittarius to Capricorn, which is considered Sankranti.

According to some traditional customs, the auspicious period or celebration continues until January 15, but according to astrology and the Hindu calendar, the main Sankranti day is January 14.

However, this year, Makar Sankranti is being observed on January 15 in most districts of Bihar.

