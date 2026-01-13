Vasai–Virar Civic Elections 2026: ‘Some Politicians Are Dividing People’, Says Bihar MLA Maithili Thakur At Campaign Rally | VIDEO

Bihar MLA and singer Maithili Thakur addresses a campaign rally in Vasai–Virar, urging voters to rise above linguistic divisions and focus on development | Instagram

Vasai-Virar, Jan 13: Bihar MLA and popular singer Maithili Thakur has expressed deep concern over current political trends in Maharashtra, stating that it is “extremely saddening” to see certain politicians attempting to create a rift among the public. She made these remarks during a campaign rally in Vasai-Virar.

Star campaigners in civic polls

In the run-up to the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation elections, political parties are increasingly relying on “star campaigners” to woo voters. Over the past few years, the region has seen a significant influx of migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Bihar.

Vasai-Virar, Maharashtra: BJP MLA Maithili Thakur says, "...Our Chief Minister announced the construction of an airport at this location. The government will prioritize this area, especially because many people from Bihar reside here. The next five years are very important, as… pic.twitter.com/cnynxa9rY1 — IANS (@ians_india) January 12, 2026

Given that these voters proved to be “game-changers” for the BJP in previous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, the party is making a concerted effort to consolidate this vote bank.

As part of this strategy, several musical programmes and rallies featuring Maithili Thakur were organised across the city on Tuesday.

Vasai-Virar, Maharashtra: BJP MLA Maithili Thakur says, "For many years, the condition in Virar has been far from development. I have visited here several times during Saraswati Puja when I was very young, but even after all these years, significant progress is still not visible.… pic.twitter.com/XucxUxOQDy — IANS (@ians_india) January 12, 2026

Campaign across Vasai-Virar

Maithili Thakur held programmes across Naigaon, Vasai, Nalasopara and Virar. Addressing the crowd in Nalasopara, she touched upon the ongoing “Hindi-Marathi” linguistic controversy currently heating up in Maharashtra.

“I have seen on social media and news channels how representatives are dividing voters over different issues. This is very unfortunate. Regardless of what language people speak, I have come to Maharashtra to tell them one thing: prioritise the issue of development,” Thakur said.

‘I am a North-Indian Marathi’

When asked directly about the Hindi-Marathi linguistic dispute, Thakur emphasised her deep connection with Maharashtra. She shared:

“I am Marathi. I have been learning the language and have been singing Marathi songs, abhangs and bhavgeet for the last four years.”

She noted that when she contested the Aligarh Assembly seat in Bihar, she received more support from the people of Maharashtra than from Bihar itself. “That is why I consider myself a North-Indian Marathi,” she added.

Also Watch:

Warning against divisive politics

Thakur warned the media that people are being misled by superficial issues. She remarked that today the divide is over language, but tomorrow people could be turned against each other over trivial differences, such as who has a beard or who wears glasses.

“Our goal is to bring people together on the platform of development, regardless of the language they speak,” she concluded.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/